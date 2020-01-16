Norton City Council Meeting Minutes January 15, 2020

NOTE: The following minutes are unofficial until approved at the next regularly scheduled council meeting.

January 15, 2020

The Norton City Council met in regular session Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 5:30 p.m., with Mayor Jerry Jones presiding. Council members present were Gerald Jones, Donna Foley, Ron Briery, Dean Liddle, Dennis Gilhousen, and Robert Bowman. Others present were Jim Miller, Shylo Jones, Cynthia Cullumber, Donna Liddle, Cameron Archer, Kyle Jones, Courtney Kaus, Joseph Barton, Gerry Cullumber, Jody Enfield, Karen Griffiths, James Moreau, and Darla Ellis.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Robert Bowman to approve the January 2, 2020 city council meeting minutes. Vote taken. Motion carried.

The following building permits were presented:

Greg Graham – $ 2,000 – Construct deck/front porch at 611 W. Wilton

John Sanders – $ 2,500 – Demolition of dwelling at 207 N. Norton

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Donna Foley to approve a Resolution from the City Council, supporting Merle Whiteside’s petition for a federal holiday for Native American Indians. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Dean Liddle to recess the City Council meeting at 5:34 p.m., to conduct a Public Building Commission meeting. Vote taken. Motion carried.

The Norton Public Building Commission meeting was called to order on January 15, 2020 at 5:35 p.m., with the following PBC members present: Jerry Jones, Gerald Jones, Donna Foley, Ron Briery, Dean Liddle, Dennis Gilhousen, and Robert Bowman. According to the PBC Bylaws, the PBC shall hold an annual meeting on the first calendar meeting after council members are sworn in, where the President, Vice President and Secretary shall be elected.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Dennis Gilhousen to approve the minutes of the January 16, 2019 PBC meeting. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Ron Briery nominated Gerald Jones for PBC Secretary. Gerald Jones nominated Dean Liddle for PBC Secretary. Motion was made by Ron Briery to cease nominations. Vote taken. Motion carried. A vote was taken for the position of PBC Secretary and Gerald Jones was elected to the position, with Gerald voting no.

Ron Briery nominated Dennis Gilhousen for PBC Vice President. A vote was taken for the position of PBC Vice President and Dennis Gilhousen was elected to the position, with Dennis voting no.

Motion was made by Gerald Jones and seconded by Dennis Gilhousen to elect Ron Briery as PBC President. Motion was made by Dennis Gilhousen and Gerald Jones to cease nominations. Vote taken. Motion carried. A vote was taken for the position of PBC President and Ron Briery was elected to the position.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Gerald Jones to approve the minutes of the September 18, 2019 PBC meeting. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Dennis Gilhousen and seconded by Robert Bowman to accept the 2019 Financial Report on the Public Building Commission Fund as presented. Vote taken. Motion carried.

There was no further business for the PBC, so motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Dennis Gilhousen to adjourn. The PBC meeting was adjourned at 5:40 p.m.

The Norton City Council meeting was reconvened at 5:40 p.m.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Gerald Jones to nominate Dennis Gilhousen as Council President. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Dennis Gilhousen to approve Mayor Jones’s Council Committee appointments, as follows:

COMMITTEE CHAIRPERSON VICE CHAIR MEMBER FINANCE Dennis Gilhousen Gerald Jones Ron Briery UTILITY Gerald Jones Dennis Gilhousen Donna Foley PERSONNEL * Robert Bowman Donna Foley Dean Liddle PUBLIC SAFETY Dean Liddle Ron Briery Robert Bowman PARKS/CEMETERY Donna Foley Robert Bowman Dean Liddle PUBLIC WORKS Ron Briery Gerald Jones Dennis Gilhousen

Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Dennis Gilhousen and seconded by Ron Briery to approve the following board and Council Representative positions for 2020, as follows:

Airport Board — Ron Briery / Gerald Jones

K.M.E.A. Council Representative — Mayor Jones / James Moreau / Darla Ellis

County Commission Council Representative — Dean Liddle

Bed Tax Committee Council Representative — Ron Briery

Library Board — Mayor Jones

Solid Waste Committee Representatives — Mayor Jones / James Moreau / Robert Bowman

Economic Development Committee — Mayor Jones / Donna Foley

Chamber of Commerce Council Representative — Donna Foley

Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Dean Liddle and seconded by Robert Bowman to approve the following other City appointments for 2020, as follows:

Norton City Clerk — Darla Ellis

Norton City Treasurer — Patty Rowh

Chief of Police — Gerry Cullumber

Norton City Attorney — Karen Griffiths

Fire Chief — Cameron Archer

Municipal Judge — Jerry Hawks

Official City Newspaper — The Norton Telegram

Official City Radio Station — K.Q.N.K.

Vote taken. Motion carried.

Karen Griffiths reported the deed transferring ownership of the property at 309 W. Wilton to the City Land Bank has been signed and filed at the Register of Deeds Office. Staff is waiting on a death certificate to clean up the title, and then the City can proceed with demolition and cleanup of the property. The County Commissioners have approved it for a reduced landfill rate, and have given a time extension to the City for it to be the 3rd house for the 2019 home demolition program.

Mayor Jones asked City Attorney Karen Griffiths if she would be willing to do a council training with the council members like she has done in the past. The training was scheduled for Monday, February 3 at 5 p.m. and is estimated to last approximately 1 hour.

Chief Cullumber stated he has budgeted for two new police cars for 2020, and would like permission to proceed with the purchase. Motion was made by Dennis Gilhousen and seconded by Robert Bowman to authorize the purchase of two Ford Explorer Hybrid cars at a cost not to exceed $34,000 each, without equipment. Chief Cullumber stated he has applied for a federal grant through USDA for one of the cars and all equipment, but has not received notification regarding approval yet. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Chief Cullumber introduced Courtney Kaus, who was recently hired as a Police Officer, to fill the vacancy resulting from Austin Tucker’s resignation. She will attend the KLETC Academy beginning in March.

Assistant Chief of Police Jody Enfield presented a plaque of appreciation to former Mayor Jim Miller from the Police Department, for always being very supportive of the entire Police Department. Jim stated the City has good officers and he hopes the Police Department continues to work well with the Sheriff’s Office.

James Moreau stated the annual lease agreement for the sign in the City parking lot on S. State Street for $500 is up for renewal. Motion was made by Dean Liddle and seconded by Donna Foley to accept the provisions for the lease agreement renewal for the advertising sign at mile marker 203 on Highway 283. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Gerald Jones and seconded by Robert Bowman to approve the purchase of four solar powered speed radar signs for $14,492. Gerald stated the radar speed signs will be a valuable tool for the Police Department’s highway and street speed reduction safety program. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Donna Foley reported she attended the Economic Development board meeting, and the Board approved a motion to invite the participants of the Young Entrepreneur program to the annual Chamber Banquet.

Ron Briery asked James Moreau if he could find out the password for the router at the airport, or have it reset, so some new equipment could be installed. He stated the AWOS screen was changed out, but now they cannot get logged back in without a password.

Dean Liddle stated he will give a report of the county commissioners meetings at each of the council meetings, regarding anything that pertains to the City.

Robert Bowman stated there is a chunk of cement that is knocked out by the Vet Clinic, and asked if some cold patch could be put in to fill it. James Moreau stated it will be taken care of.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Dennis Gilhousen to approve Appropriating Ordinance #2 as a whole. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Ron Briery to adjourn. Council adjourned at 6:05 p.m.