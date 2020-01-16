KNDY Area Winter Weather Closings & School Closings – 1/17/20

  • Marshall County Nutrition Sites – Closed Friday
  • Marshall Co. Public Transportation – Closed Friday
  • USD 108 Washington County – Closed Friday
  • USD 115 Nemaha Central – Closed Friday
  • USD 223 Barnes/Hanover/Linn – Closed Friday
  • USD 224 Clifton-Clyde – Closed Friday
  • USD 322 Onaga/Havensville/Wheaton – Closed Friday
  • USD 364 Marysville – Closed Friday
  • USD 380 Frankfort/Vermillion/Centralia – Closed Friday
  • USD 498 Valley Heights – Closed Friday

Updated 1/16/20 at 9:22 PM

