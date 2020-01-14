USD 212 School Board Meeting January 13, 2020

REGULAR MEETING

January 13, 2020 at Northern Valley Middle School, Long Island, KS

Members present: Hilary Van Patten, President Laquita Smith Shanna Hammond Christopher Rogers

Steven Whitney Ken Tharman-Superintendent/9-12 Principal Marvin Gebhard-PreK-8 Principal

Lidia Knapp-Board Clerk Guests- Mrs. Emily Lowry and Mr. Terry Logemann

Call to Order: 4:03 p.m. President Van Patten called the meeting to order.

Elections : Mr. Rogers made a motion to maintain President Van Patten and Mrs. Hammond as Vice President. Mrs. Hammond seconded; Motion carried 5-0.

Adoption of Agenda : Mrs. Hammond made a motion to adopt the agenda as presented. Mrs. Smith seconded; Motion carried 5-0.

Approval of Minutes : Mrs. Smith made a motion to approve the minutes as presented from the December 9, 2019 board meeting. Mrs. Hammond seconded; Motion carried 5-0.

Approval of Bills : Mrs. Hammond made a motion to approve the bills as presented. Mr. Rogers seconded; Motion carried 5-0.

Hearing of Visitors : President Van Patten asked Mr. Tharman if Mrs. Lowry was attending and he informed her after basketball practice.

Old Business

Mascot Update: Mr. Tharman shared that the trademarking has begun and some questions were asked. Now we are just waiting Mr. Tharman shared.

WKLL Scholarship Contest: Mr. Tharman shared the results with the board. Only had one student that could not be there so we had to use an alternate. Northern Valley placed 5th among the ten league schools that participated. Well done!

Superintendent Evaluation: Mr. Tharman left to make copies of the comments to share with the board. Mrs. Hammond made a motion to go into executive session to discuss non-elected personnel matters pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception under KOMA, and the open meeting will resume in the board room at 4:35 p.m. Mr. Whitney seconded; Motion carried 5-0.

4:35 p.m. returned to open session.

Mrs. Hammond made a motion to go into executive session to discuss non-elected personnel matters pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception under KOMA, and the open meeting will resume in the board room at 4:50 p.m. Retaining Mr. Tharman. Mr. Whitney seconded; Motion carried 5-0.

4:50 p.m. returned to open session. Mr. Logemann left.

Mrs. Hammond made a motion to go into executive session to discuss non-elected personnel matters pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception under KOMA, and the open meeting will resume in the board room at 5:00 p.m. Retaining Mr. Tharman. Mr. Whitney seconded; Motion carried 5-0.

5:00 p.m. returned to open session.

BOE/Administration Evaluation:

5:04 p.m. Mrs. Lowry entered the meeting

Mrs. Smith made a motion to go into executive session to discuss non-elected personnel matters pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception under KOMA, and the open meeting will resume in the board room at 5:24 p.m. Retaining Mr. Tharman and Mr. Gebhard. Mrs. Hammond seconded; Motion carried 5-0.

5:24 p.m. returned to open session.

Mrs. Smith made a motion to go into executive session to discuss non-elected personnel matters pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception under KOMA, and the open meeting will resume in the board room at 5:29 p.m. Retaining Mr. Tharman and Mr. Gebhard. Mrs. Hammond seconded; Motion carried 5-0.

5:29 p.m. returned to open session.

Hearing of Visitors: Mrs. Lowry said “Thank you” for the opportunity to teach high school. It has been a dream of hers. She also thanked them for the short throw projector. She thanked the board for all they do as well.

Regular Board Meetings: Mr. Tharman shared a calendar to help align with time changes. Mrs. Hammond made a motion to set the board meetings for the second Monday of each month. 7:00 p.m. CST (Central Standard Time) and 8:00 p.m. CDT (central daylight time). Mrs. Smith seconded; Motion carried 5-0.

PERSONNEL

Staff Request: Mr. Tharman shared that Mrs. Stephens approached him about the Kansas Rural Opportunity Zones (ROZ) program. The board asked questions and discussed. President Van Patten asked if anyone has talked to Norton County Economic Development? Mr. Tharman shared that he and Mr. Gebhard discussed possibly using it as an incentive for when they go to career fairs. Mr. Gebhard said, “Playing the devil’s advocate. What if you get five people that do this? That’s $6500 a year for five years.” Mr. Tharman is to check with Tara Vance at Norton Economic Development and will revisit next month.

Certified Staff: Mrs. Smith made a motion to go into executive session to discuss non-elected personnel matters pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception under KOMA, and the open meeting will resume in the board room at 6:07 p.m. Retaining Mr. Tharman and Mr. Gebhard. With a five-minute bathroom break. Mr. Whitney seconded; Motion carried 5-0.

5:42 p.m. Mrs. Lowry left the meeting.

6:07 p.m. returned to open session.

Mrs. Smith made a motion to go into executive session to discuss non-elected personnel matters pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception under KOMA, and the open meeting will resume in the board room at 6:17 p.m. Retaining Mr. Tharman and Mr. Gebhard. Mr. Whitney seconded; Motion carried 5-0.

6:17 p.m. returned to open session.

Classified Staff: Mrs. Hammond made a motion to go into executive session to discuss non-elected personnel matters pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception under KOMA, and the open meeting will resume in the board room at 6:23 p.m. Retaining Mr. Tharman and Mr. Gebhard. Mrs. Smith seconded; Motion carried 5-0.

6:23 p.m. returned to open session.

Mrs. Hammond made a motion to go into executive session to discuss non-elected personnel matters pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception under KOMA, and the open meeting will resume in the board room at 6:29 p.m. Retaining Mr. Tharman and Mr. Gebhard. Mrs. Smith seconded; Motion carried 5-0.

6:29 p.m. returned to open session.

Mrs. Hammond made a motion to go into executive session to discuss non-elected personnel matters pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception under KOMA, and the open meeting will resume in

the board room at 6:34 p.m. Retaining Mr. Tharman and Mr. Gebhard. Mrs. Smith seconded; Motion carried 5-0.

6:34 p.m. returned to open session.

Mrs. Smith made a motion to assign Noah Hansen as GS/HS Maintenance and HS Custodian. Mr. Whitney seconded; Motion carried 5-0.

New Business

School Board Recognition: Mr. Tharman thanked the board for all they do. He presented them with certificates.

Vertical Lift: Mr. Tharman shared that he happened to see a Genie GR-20 on Purple Wave. Knowing that ours is unreliable and very challenging to get around, He placed a bid and won. Beaver Valley Logistic charged us $660.00 for shipping. It cost $3200.00 for the lift. Now what to do with the old one; the board said to get rid of it.

Tobacco Free School Grounds Policy: Mr. Tharman shared that our verbiage is almost identical to the policy KSDE recommended adopting.

KASB Policy Update: Mrs. Hammond made a motion to adopt DFE as amended by KASB. Mrs. Smith seconded; Motion carried 5-0.

Negotiations: Mr. Tharman shared a reminder that Mrs. Smith and President Van Patten are attending a negotiations meeting soon.

Administrative Reports

Superintendent/9-12 Principal Report: KCTC surveys are coming up. Have to get permission slips signed by parents. Hope to get a good response. KSDE audit is January 23rd – 24th, Food Service Audit is the 28th – 29th, and sophomores are going to Reality Check in Norton at the end of the month. Mapes and Miller have sent out their letter requesting documents for the audit. Mrs. Knapp has delivered everything to them. Multiple basketball games are coming up, Scholars Bowl is back in swing, Forensics meets will be starting, and February 5th is KAY Unit Conference here in Almena.

K-8 Principal Report: Mr. Gebhard shared a flyer about a program called “Why Try” and gave a brief explanation. They would come to the school one hour a week for eleven weeks. Mr. Gebhard also talked about Ameritowne in Lenora. Students take a test to see what occupations they would be interested in. He also shared about the cooperation with High Plains Mental Health. They come in once a week, currently working on getting a therapist to come in. It’s more apparent that we have a need. Mr. Gebhard also shared that a patron / parent voiced concerns about kids running around at ballgames, so he has added a notice to parents in the programs.

Reports of Board Members: Mr. Rogers made a motion to go into executive session to discuss non-elected personnel matters pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception under KOMA, and the open meeting will resume in the board room at 7:10 p.m. Retaining Mr. Tharman and Mr. Gebhard. Mr. Whitney seconded; Motion carried 5-0.

7:10 p.m. returned to open session.

Mr. Rogers made a motion to go into executive session to discuss non-elected personnel matters pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception under KOMA, and the open meeting will resume in the board room at 7:15 p.m. Retaining Mr. Tharman and Mr. Gebhard. Mr. Whitney seconded; Motion carried 5-0.

7:15 p.m. returned to open session.

Mr. Rogers asked some questions and shared concerns he had during the walk throughs. Each board member is to type up his or her list and bring next month.

Adjournment: 7:30 p.m. Mr. Rogers made a motion to adjourn. Mrs. Hammond seconded; Motion carried 5-0.