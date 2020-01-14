FOLLOWING ARE MINUTES AS ORIGINALLY WRITTEN. THEY HAVE NOT BEEN APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF EDUCATION.

Regular Meeting Board of Education

Unified School District #211 January 13, 2020

7:30 P.M.

The regular meeting of the Board of Education USD 211, was called to order at 7:30pm at the Alice Tweed Center, 105 E. Waverly, Norton, Kansas, by Deena Wente, Vice- President. Six members were present so a quorum was declared.

MEMBERS PRESENT: OTHERS PRESENT:

Deena Wente, Vice-President Phil Wilson – Superintendent Jamie Amlong Gina Riley – Clerk

Nathan Donahey Corey Roy – Principal

Jennifer Miller Dustin McEwen – Principal

Craig Renner Julie Schrum – Principal

Michael Terry Teresa Schulze – NTA Co-President

Sean Kats, President(arrived at 8:00pm) Kimberly Fiscus – Social Studies Dept Chair

Ashley SmithMaybon – Teacher Jeremy Hawks – Curriculum Director Bill Johnson – Teacher

No items were removed from the consent agenda.

Motion by Craig Renner, seconded by Jennifer Miller, to approve the consent agenda as presented. Motion carried 6-0. Approved in the consent agenda were the agenda for January 13, 2020, as presented; minutes for the regular meeting of December 9, 2019 and bills, transfers, and payroll. Bills and payroll approved for payment total:

Call to Order Quorum

Consent Agenda

PAYROLL BILLS

Dec & Jan

General Fund $ 722,459.29 $ 309.74

CTE 13,729.70 545.43

Capital Outlay 101,070.83

Food Service 41,035.13 17,030.30

Title IV-A 62.40

Title I 18,610.92 172.96

Bond & Interest 125,312.50

Special Education 20,110.03 246,107.03

At-Risk 112,804.40

Professional Development 40.00

Supplemental General 37,483.05 39,775.94

Butler Scholarships 1,250.00

Della Connell Scholarship 666.67

Title II-A 285.55 422.89

Tansill Trust 833.34

Stuewe Scholarship Fund 500.00

Gifts & Grants 1238.67

$ 966,518.07 $ 535,338.70

During the public comments, Teresa Schulze, Co-President of the Norton Teachers Association, thanked the board for their time and efforts dedicated to our district. The association provided cake, cookies, and water for the meeting in recognition of Board Appreciation Month.

Motion by Craig Renner, seconded by Nathan Donahey, to adopt a Resolution to Establish Board’s Regular Meeting Dates, to establish the day of the week, week of the month, time, and location for regular board of education meetings and any alternative meeting dates to be held during the 2020/2021 school year at its July 13, 2020 board meeting. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion by Craig Renner, seconded by Jamie Amlong, to adopt a Resolution to Establish Election of Board Officers, establishing the board will elect its school president and vice- president at its first meeting in July, 2020. Motion carried 6-0.

Supt. Wilson first thanked the NTA for the treats provided for the meeting and welcomed the new board members to their first meeting. He then informed the new members of board training sessions available and welcomed current board members to attend as well. He mentioned that the J.R. Durham wrestling tournament was hosted at Stull Gym on Saturday, January 11, and he and the board would like to send a big thank-you to all the staff involved with helping to run the tournament smoothly and successfully. While on the subject of wrestling, Mr. Wilson also mentioned that a new wrestling mat has been ordered to begin replacing some of the older, worn mats. Mr. Wilson reviewed the fiscal year budget, fund percentages used to date, comparisons to last year, and stated that the district is on track to date. He advised the board that he would be traveling to Topeka this week for KASB advocacy and superintendents council. Lastly, he stated that work has begun on the calendar for the 2020-21 school year, and said there is usually one board member that works with the calendar committee. Jamie Amlong volunteered to serve on the calendar committee for this year.

Representing the social studies department, Ashley SmithMaybon gave a presentation about MTSS Cross Curriculum projects at the elementary, specifically the wax museum project, where students dress as someone of historical significance and give presentations during the event. The event is open to families and the public, and she invited the board to attend the next event.

Sean Kats joined the meeting at 8:00pm.

Jeremy Hawks gave a presentation to the board about KESA, filling them in on what KESA is, expectations, goals, and progress to date. He gave the board the opportunity to ask questions and provided a handout outlining completed and ongoing steps in the process.

Ashley SmithMaybon and Bill Johnson left the meeting at 8:21pm. Jeremy Hawks left the meeting at 8:23pm.

Principals Schrum, McEwen and Roy gave updates to the board regarding each of their schools and about different or new projects they are working on.

Comments from Public

Principal Schrum left the meeting at 8:29pm.

Jennifer Miller gave an update of last month’s NCKSEC board meeting. PDC and Curriculum Councils did not meet last month.

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by Nathan Donahey, to go into executive session to discuss confidential student information under the exception relating to actions adversely or favorably affecting a student under KOMA, and the open meeting will resume in the board room at 9:05pm. Motion carried 7-0. Supt. Wilson, Principal McEwen, and Principal Roy stayed in the executive session.

Teresa Schulze and Kim Fiscus left the meeting at 8:55pm. The Board returned to open meeting at 9:05pm.

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by Michael Terry, to go into executive session to discuss personnel matters pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception under KOMA and the open meeting will resume in the board room at 9:15pm. Motion carried 7-0. Supt. Wilson, Principal McEwen, and Principal Roy stayed in the executive session.

The Board returned to open meeting at 9:15pm.

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by Michael Terry, to go into executive session to discuss personnel matters pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception under KOMA and the open meeting will resume in the board room at 9:25pm. Motion carried 7-0. Supt. Wilson stayed in the executive session.

The Board returned to open meeting at 9:25pm. President Sean Kats adjourned the meeting at 9:26pm.

Gina Riley

Clerk of the Board

Board Reports