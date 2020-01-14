K-State Falls to Texas Tech, 77-63

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

Kansas State battled back from a 15-point deficit, but Texas Tech pulled away late for a 77-63 men’s basketball win on Tuesday evening.

The opening 20 minutes was a half of runs. The Red Raiders took control early with a 10-0 burst to start the contest. The Cats scored the next seven, but the visitors answered with another run of their own and led by as many as 15 (32-17). K-State used an 11-0 run, highlighted by three pointers by David Sloan and Xavier Sneed, to keep things close. Texas Tech took a 37-30 advantage to the break. Turnovers were an issue, as the teams combined for 23 giveaways in the first half.

K-State took their first lead of the game (46-45) with 13:24 remaining, as a Cartier Diarra layup capped a 9-0 run. The Red Raiders again had the answer, however, and regained control with an 11-2 run of their own. The Cats went cold down the stretch, as the visitors secured the road win.

Diarra had a team-high 19 points on the night. Xavier Sneed added 14, while Montavious Murphy chipped in with a career-high 11.

Kyler Edwards finished with a game-high 24 for Texas Tech. Davide Moretti (14), Jahmi’us Ramsey (10) and Kevin McCullar (10) also reached double figures for the Red Raiders. Texas Tech had a 16-6 advantage in second chance points and a 36-22 advantage in paint points.