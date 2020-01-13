Royals Invite 26 Players To Major League Spring Training

KANSAS CITY, MO (January 13, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that the club has invited 26 non-roster players to Major League Spring Training in Surprise, Ariz. Among the invitations are 14 pitchers, four catchers, five infielders and three outfielders.

Included in the 26 invitees are 23 players that were in the Royals’ organization last season. Pitchers Kris Bubic (first round, 2018), Jake Kalish (32nd round, 2015), Jackson Kowar (first round, 2018), Daniel Lynch (first round, 2018), Brady Singer (first round, 2018), Daniel Tillo (third round, 2017), and Tyler Zuber (sixth round, 2017); catchers Nick Dini (14th round, 2015) and MJ Melendez (second round, 2017); infielders Gabriel Cancel (seventh round, 2015) and Emmanuel Rivera (19th round, 2015) as well as outfielders Kyle Isbel (third round, 2018) and Khalil Lee (third round, 2016) were all originally drafted by the Royals. Pitchers Ofreidy Gomez (2012), Arnaldo Hernandez (2012), Andres Machado (2010), Yunior Marte (2012); catchers Freddy Fermin (2015) and Sebastian Rivero (2015) and infielder Humberto Arteaga (2010) all signed as international free agents. Pitcher Conner Greene, infielder Kevin Merrell, and outfielder Erick Mejia, all of whom were in the organization last season, while pitchers Trevor Rosenthal and Braden Shipley as well as infielder Matt Reynolds are new to the Royals.

Pitchers and catchers will hold their first workout of the season on Wednesday, February 12, while the first full-squad workout will be on Monday, February 17.