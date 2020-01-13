Norton Co Board of Commissioners

January 13, 2020

Convene

Chainnan Thomas Brannan called the meeting of the Norton Co Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 AM on January 13, 2020 at the Commission Room. Attendance: Thomas Brannan, Present: Charles Posson, Present: Richard Thompson, Present.

EMS

Craig Sowards, Norton County EMS reported the monthly numbers as well as the annual numbers to the commission. For the month of December 40 911 calls were responded to and 14 transfers were completed. For the year the Norton County EMS did 242 transfer to other medical facilities and a total of 681 total calls.

Craig stated that the EMS department will have a state inspection on Wednesday. This is the annual inspection.

Craig gave an update on the new EMS transfer unit that is on order. The unit is completed and should be delivered within the next few weeks.

January 6th, 2020 minutes

A motion was made by Commissioner Posson to approve the January 6th, 2020 minutes with a second from Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

Commission Organization

A motion was made by Commissioner Posson to appoint Thomas Brannan to Chainnan of the Board of Norton County Commission with a second from Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

A motion was made by Commissioner Thompson to appoint Commissioner Posson as Vice Chairman Commissioner Brannan gave the motion as second. Motion passed 3-0.

Depository Banks

A motion was made by Commissioner Posson to appoint the depository banks for 2020 as The Bank; First State Bank; Almena State Bank and Solutions North. The motion was given a second by Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

2020 Mileage Rate

A motion was made by Commissioner Thompson to approve the 2020 mileage rate at .57 per mile. The motion was given a second by Commissioner Posson. Motion passed 3-0.

Resolution 2020-01

Resolution 2020-0 I, A resolution to waive the annual requirement of General Accepted Accounting Principles fixed asset accounting was presented to the commission. Whereas the County Commission of Norton County, Kansas has determined that the financial statement and financial reports for the calendar year 2019 be prepared in conformity with the requirement of K.S.A. 75-1120a, as amended by Chapter 348 of the 1982 Sessions Laws of the State of Kansas, are not relevant to the requirements of the cash basis and budget laws of this State and are ofno significant value to the Board of County Commission, Norton County, or the members of the general public of said county. A motion was made by Commissioner Posson to approve Resolution -2020-01 with a second from Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

Resolution 2020-02

Resolution 2020-02, a Resolution declaring financial statements and financial reports prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principals are not relevant to the cash basis law and budget laws of Kansas and are of no significant value to the governing body or general public. A motion was made by Commissioner Thompson to adopt Resolution 2020-02 with a second from Commissioner Posson.

Motion passed 3-0.

Resolution 2020-03

Commissioner Posson made a motion to approve Resolution 2020-03, a Resolution to designate the Norton Telegram as the official county newspaper. The motion was given a second by Commissioner Thompson. Moton passed 3-0.

Resolution 2020-04

Commissioner Posson made a motion to approve Resolution 2020-04, a Resolution of the Board of Norton County Commission authorizing participation in Rural Opportunity Zone Student Loan repayment program. The County of Norton shall allocate $0.00 dollars a year for the purpose of matching payments from the State of Kansas to qualified resident individuals. The motion was given a second by Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

Noxious Weed

Clarence Wetter, Norton County Noxious Weed reported to the commission with his2019 year end records and numbers. Clarence also provided to the commission a copy of the 2020 contract between the County of Norton and the Kansas Department of Transportation for the spraying of State Right-of-ways. A motion was made by Commissioner Thompson to approve the contract and pricing as written with a second from Commissioner Posson. Motion passed 3-0.

Clarence spoke with the commission about giving the part-time help a salary increase for the 2020 spraying season. After discussion Commissioner Thompson made a motion to approve the request with a second from Commissioner Posson. Motion passed 3-0.

County Counselor

County Counselor R. Douglas Sebelius joined the meeting.

Added and Abated Tax

Added tax statement #20200000003 and #20200000004 were presented to the commission for approval. The statements were issued for 2018 Jeep that was not titled and tagged, escaped tax. The commission approved the statements as submitted.

Abated tax statement #20200000000 and #202000000 I were submitted to the commission for approval. The statements were issued for property that was listed on the tax rolls twice. The abated statements were approved as submitted by the commission.

Membership Approval

Several membership dues were presented to the commission for approval. Membership to Kansas Association of Counties for 1,863.68; National Association of Counties for $450 the Kansas Legislative Policy Group for $1,356.900.

A motion was made by Commissioner Posson to approve the membership to the Kansas Association of Counties with a second from Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

A motion was made by Commissioner Posson to approve the membership to the Kansas Legislative Policy Group with a second from Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0

A motion was made by Commissioner Thompson to approve the membership to NACO with a second from Commissioner Posson. Motion passed 3-0.

Adjournment

There being no further business before the Board the meeting was adjourned until 1/15/2020. The commission minutes are not considered to be official until signed by the commission and will remain a working document until approved. They commission will meet on Wednesday, January 15th at 9:00 am for a work session.