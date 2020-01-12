No. 3 Kansas Falls To No. 4 Baylor, 67-55

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – In a Big 12 showdown featuring two of the top-five teams in the country, the No. 3/3 Kansas Jayhawks (12-3, 2-1 Big 12) fell to the No. 4/4 Baylor Bears (13-1, 3-0 Big 12), 67-55, inside Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday.

The game marked Baylor’s first win at Allen Fieldhouse in the series history, while ending a nine-straight win streak against Associated Press top-five opponents in Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas was led by a team-high 15 points from Isaiah Moss, who scored on 5-of-12 from the field, marking his 47th career game in double figures. In the first half, Moss connected on a jump shot to mark his 1,000th career point.

Senior center Udoka Azubuike notched a career-high seven blocks, marking the most blocked shots in a game since January 18, 2014, when Joel Embiid blocked eight shots against Oklahoma State.

Baylor was led by five players in double-figures, including a game-high 22 points from Jared Butler. Baylor shot 45 percent (27-of-60) from the field in the game, while scoring 21 points in transition.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

At the 13:15 mark of the first half, Isaiah Moss connected on a jumper to register his 1,000th career point. Moss scored a team-high 15 points, marking registering his fourth double-digit scoring effort of the season.

STAT OF THE GAME

55 – Kansas’ 55 points on Saturday were the fewest in Allen Fieldhouse by the Jayhawks since Feb. 20, 2000, when the Jayhawks scored 53 against Oklahoma. Baylor entered Saturday’s contest allowing an average of 58.4 points per game, which ranked ninth nationally.

QUOTE OF THE GAME

“The crowd was incredible. Considering weather and everything, then the effort that it took by so many people to make it to where people could get to the game, incredible. They came for a reason, they wanted to be here and we didn’t give them much to cheer about.”

-BILL SELF

NOTES

Dropped Kansas to 14-3 against AP top-10 teams in Allen Fieldhouse under Bill Self. This was Kansas’ first loss to an AP top-10 team at home since a 74-63 loss against Texas on Jan. 22, 2011.

Kansas’ 55 points marked the fewest by a Jayhawk team in Allen Fieldhouse since KU scored 53 in a victory over Oklahoma on Feb. 20, 2000. The 55 point clip also marked the fewest by a Jayhawk team in a conference game since KU tallied 55 against TCU on Feb. 6, 2013.

The Bears committed just five turnovers, the fewest by a Jayhawk opponent since Iowa State committed five on Mar. 14, 2014.

Udoka Azubuike is now 14th all-time in blocked shots with 127, passing Jamari Traylor who tallied 126 from 2013-2016.

Devon Dotson was held to nine points ending a streak of 20 games in which the sophomore had scored 10 or more points. The last time Dotson was held under 10 was against Oklahoma on Mar. 5, 2019.

UP NEXT

Kansas will hit the road for its second Big 12 road trip of the season, as the Jayhawks travel to Norman, Oklahoma to take on the Oklahoma Sooners on January 14 at 8 p.m., (CT) on ESPN. Kansas is 148-68 against Oklahoma, including a 52-44 advantage on the road. The Jayhawks are 2-1 on the road so far this season, winning their first Big 12 road game against Iowa State on January 8, 79-53.