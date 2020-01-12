KNDY Area School Closings For Monday, January 13th

By
Derek Nester
-

The following closings and delays have been reported to KNDY as of 9:45 PM on January 12, 2020. Please tune to KNDY News on-air in the morning for the latest updates on both the weather and closings and delays from around the area. Tune to 95.5 KNDY-FM, 1570 AM and 94.1 FM KNDY.

  • Cloud County Community College in Concordia – Closed Monday
  • Cloud County Community College in Geary Co – Opening 10 AM
  • Manhattan Area Technical College – Opening 10 AM
  • Marshall County Nutrition Sites – Closed Monday
  • Marshall County Public Transportation – Closed Monday
  • NEK-CAP Head Start Seneca – Closed Monday
  • USD 108 – Washington County – Closed Monday
  • USD 113 – Prairie Hills – Closed Monday
  • USD 115 – Nemaha Central – Closed Monday
  • USD 223 – Barnes/Hanover/Linn – Closed Monday
  • USD 224 – Clifton-Clyde – Closed Monday
  • USD 322 – Onaga/Havensville/Wheaton – Closed Monday
  • USD 323 – Rock Creek – Closed Monday
  • USD 364 – Marysville – Closed Monday
  • USD 378 – Riley County – Closed Monday
  • USD 379 – Clay Center – Closed Monday
  • USD 380 – Vermilion/Frankfort/Centralia – Closed Monday
  • USD 384 – Blue Valley-Randolph – Closed Monday
  • USD 498 – Valley Heights – Closed Monday
  • Washington County Head Start – Closed Monday

