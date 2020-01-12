KNDY Area School Closings For Monday, January 13th

The following closings and delays have been reported to KNDY as of 9:45 PM on January 12, 2020. Please tune to KNDY News on-air in the morning for the latest updates on both the weather and closings and delays from around the area. Tune to 95.5 KNDY-FM, 1570 AM and 94.1 FM KNDY.
- Cloud County Community College in Concordia – Closed Monday
- Cloud County Community College in Geary Co – Opening 10 AM
- Manhattan Area Technical College – Opening 10 AM
- Marshall County Nutrition Sites – Closed Monday
- Marshall County Public Transportation – Closed Monday
- NEK-CAP Head Start Seneca – Closed Monday
- USD 108 – Washington County – Closed Monday
- USD 113 – Prairie Hills – Closed Monday
- USD 115 – Nemaha Central – Closed Monday
- USD 223 – Barnes/Hanover/Linn – Closed Monday
- USD 224 – Clifton-Clyde – Closed Monday
- USD 322 – Onaga/Havensville/Wheaton – Closed Monday
- USD 323 – Rock Creek – Closed Monday
- USD 364 – Marysville – Closed Monday
- USD 378 – Riley County – Closed Monday
- USD 379 – Clay Center – Closed Monday
- USD 380 – Vermilion/Frankfort/Centralia – Closed Monday
- USD 384 – Blue Valley-Randolph – Closed Monday
- USD 498 – Valley Heights – Closed Monday
- Washington County Head Start – Closed Monday