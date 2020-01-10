Winter Weather Related Postponements & Cancellations

By
Derek Nester
-

School Closings

  • USD 111 – Doniphan West – Closing at Noon
  • USD 108 – Washington Co. – Closing at 12:30 PM
  • USD 113 – Prairie Hills – Closing at 12:30 PM
  • USD 115 – Nemaha Central – Closing at 12:30 PM
  • USD 223 – Barnes/Hanover/Linn – Closing at 12:30 PM
  • USD 322 – Onaga – Closing at 12:30 PM
  • USD 364 – Marysville – Closing at 12:30 PM
  • USD 380 – Vermillion – Closing at 12:30 PM
  • USD 498 – Valley Heights – Closing at 1:00 PM

High School Basketball

  • Linn at Doniphan West – Postponed
  • Troy at Hanover – Postponed to Feb. 6th
  • Axtell at Blue Valley-Randolph – Postponed
  • Wetmore vs. Cornerstone – Postponed
  • Clifton-Clyde at Centralia – Postponed
  • Frankfort at Washington Co. – Postponed
  • Valley Heights at Onaga – Postponed
  • Abilene at Marysville – Postponed to Feb. 18th

OTHER CLOSINGS

  • Marshall County General Public Transportation – Closed Friday
  • RSVP of Northeast Kansas is closing as of 12:00 noon due to the weather.

 

Last Updated: 12:53 PM 1/10/20

Derek Nester
Derek Nester

