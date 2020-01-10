Winter Weather Related Postponements & Cancellations

School Closings
- USD 111 – Doniphan West – Closing at Noon
- USD 108 – Washington Co. – Closing at 12:30 PM
- USD 113 – Prairie Hills – Closing at 12:30 PM
- USD 115 – Nemaha Central – Closing at 12:30 PM
- USD 223 – Barnes/Hanover/Linn – Closing at 12:30 PM
- USD 322 – Onaga – Closing at 12:30 PM
- USD 364 – Marysville – Closing at 12:30 PM
- USD 380 – Vermillion – Closing at 12:30 PM
- USD 498 – Valley Heights – Closing at 1:00 PM
High School Basketball
- Linn at Doniphan West – Postponed
- Troy at Hanover – Postponed to Feb. 6th
- Axtell at Blue Valley-Randolph – Postponed
- Wetmore vs. Cornerstone – Postponed
- Clifton-Clyde at Centralia – Postponed
- Frankfort at Washington Co. – Postponed
- Valley Heights at Onaga – Postponed
- Abilene at Marysville – Postponed to Feb. 18th
OTHER CLOSINGS
- Marshall County General Public Transportation – Closed Friday
- RSVP of Northeast Kansas is closing as of 12:00 noon due to the weather.
If you have a weather related postponement or cancellation, email us at studio@kndyradio.com
Last Updated: 12:53 PM 1/10/20