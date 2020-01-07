Prairie Dog State Park Annual Youth Pheasant Hunt Registration

Prairie Dog State Park is accepting applications for the Annual Youth Pheasant Hunt which will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 9:00 am. The hunt is limited to twelve youth hunters ages 10 to 15. All participants must wear blaze orange during the special hunt and each youth must be accompanied by an adult. If more than 12 youth apply for the hunt, local staff will conduct a drawing to determine who will be eligible to hunt in this year’s event. In addition to the hunt, participants will be treated to lunch and a trap shoot (weather permitting) sponsored by the Norton Longspur Chapter of Pheasants Forever.

In cooperation with the Norton Longspur Pheasants Forever, the annual youth hunt is held as part of the Kansas Hunter Recruitment and Retention Program called “Pass It On.” This program addresses the need to recruit new hunters and retain existing hunters in order to ensure future hunting in Kansas. The Prairie Dog State Park Youth Hunt is designed to encourage young hunters and should offer a quality experience with a better than average chance of success.

To apply, contact the Prairie Dog State Park Office at (785) 877-2953 no later than January 23 with your name, birth date and phone number. Park staff will notify the participants by phone on January 23 with the results of the drawing.