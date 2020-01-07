Norton Co Board of Commissioners January 06, 2020 Minutes

Norton Co Board of Commissioners

January 06, 2020

Convene

Chairman Thomas Brannan called the meeting of the Norton Co Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 AM on January 6, 2020 at the Commission Room. Attendance: Thomas Brannan, Present: Charles Posson, Present: Richard Thompson, Present.

County Health

Leslie Pfannenstiel, Norton County Health Department was in to visit with the commission. A motion was made by Commissioner Thompson to go into executive session at 9:00 am for a period of 15 minutes for the purpose of non-elected personnel and to include Leslie Pfannenstiel and County Clerk Robert D. Wyatt.

The motion was given a second by Commissioner Posson. Motion passed 3-0. The commission returned to regular session at 9:15 am with no action taken.

Road Department

Floyd Richard and Brad Gehring a representative with Pro Seal were in to discuss a product that is used on roads for asphalt rejuvenator. The product works as a water repellant which will extend the life of the asphalt/road. Pro Seal stated the product is applied after the road has been completed as a top dress and will then preserve the road for a period of several years and monitored. Floyd stated that the Eagles Road and KQNK Road would be a good place for the application. Floyd said that he plans on doing the repairs to the Eagles Road this spring and the KQNK Road was completed last summer. A motion was made by Commissioner Posson to approve the quote from ProSeal with a second from Commissioner Thompson.

Motion passed 3-0.

County Counselor

County Counselor R. Douglas Sebelius joined the meeting.

Executive Session

A motion was made by Commissioner Posson to go into executive session at 9:50 am for a period of 10 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel with the County County Counselor R. Douglas Sebelius and County Clerk Robert D. Wyatt to be included in the session. The motion was given a second by Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0. The commission returned to regular session at I 0:00 am with no action taken.

Hospital Board

The commission discussed the Hospital Board appointments for the terms that are expiring. Three names were submitted to the commission for consideration of the appointment. After review and discussion the commission agreed to appoint Ron Fisher and Jill D. Edgett to the Hospital Board for a term of 4 years. A letter of thanks will be sent to the third applicant for his interest.

Construction Kickoff Meeting

The County Commission was notified that on Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 there will be a construction kickoff meeting. Schneider Electric will be present at 9:00am in the Commissioners Room for the meeting. This will be a special meeting in which the commission will attend.

December 31st, 2019 Commission Minutes

A motion was made by Commissioner Posson to approve the Commissioners minutes from the December 31st, 2019 meeting. A second was given to the motion by Commissioner Thompson Motion passed 3-0.

Twin Creeks Extension

Staff members of the Twin Creeks Extension were in to give the Commission an update on the 2019 activities. Keith began the report with the Agronomy & Natural Resources statistics. Topics included herbicide weed meeting, sprayer calibration, soybean production school and a District wide survey of crop and pasture leases.

Patsy Maddy, 4-H Youth Development Agent gave her report. Patsy gave the challenges faced by all Kansans will be global food systems, water, health, community vitality and developing tomorrows leaders. Other activities include the officer training, club day events, county fair, record keeping, agriculture safety screen time and brain development and citizenship in action.

Alyssa Rippe-May, Livestock & Farm Management Agent delivered her report. In the livestock area Alyssa helped organize rancher rules of thumb workshops, helped· with the Tri-Livestock expo in Oberlin, provided calving management meetings and organized a calving school. Farm Management projects were the Kansas Ag mediations, Women & Ag and Farm Financial skill for Kansas Women in Agriculture

Jenilee Godsey, Twin Creeks Youth Agriculture Agent, Graham County gave her report. Jenilee presented the 2019 highlights which included livestock judging, youth volunteer development, Graham County Community Garden and several other programs. The 2020 target programs will be farm to table series, youth quality care of animals, thriving across generations and support to adult ag programming.

Karen Shepard, Twin Creeks Extension D’8trict Family and Consumer Science Agent delivered her report. Karen provides various programs that cover food safety, meals that are healthy, convenient and economic, food reservation information, walking for your health, handwashing and meals for diabetics. Karen provided her goals for 2020 which include enriching the Health and Wellness of aging adults, nutrition, food safety and health and 4-H maintenance in Graham County. Karen will be teaming with Leslie Pfannenstiel, Norton County Health to provide a course on Dining with Diabetes. The first session will be held February 5th, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the·Norton County 4-H Building.

Executive Session

Commissioner Thompson made a motion to go into executive session at 11:20 am for a period of 5 minutes for attorney client information and to include County Clerk Robert D. Wyatt and County Counselor R. Douglas Sebelius. Motion was given a second by Commissioner Posson. Motion passed 3-0. The commission returned to regular session at 11:25 am with no action taken.

Adjournment

There being no further business before the Board the meeting was adjourned until 1/13/2020. The commission minutes are not considered to be official until signed and approved by the commission and will remain a working document until approved.