2020 8-Man All-Star Game Selections Released

By
Dusty Deines
-

The selections have been made for the 2020 Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games.  These are just selections, as the official rosters will be released in early Spring.  The full list can be found below.  The 8-Man All-Star games will take place on Saturday, June 13 in Beloit.  The 8-Man DI Game will kickoff at 10:00 a.m., with the DII Game to follow at 1:30 p.m.  Fans can hear the 2019 Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games on KD Country 94 in North Central Kansas and other stations on the 8-Man All-Star Radio Network, as well as online at www.8manallstars.com.

DI – East
Player High School
Mason Miller Argonia & Attica
Javon Allen Bennington
Marshall Ward Caldwell
Landon Everett Canton-Galva
Nick Pearson Canton-Galva
Jay Nightengale Canton-Galva
Colton Potter Cedar Vale/Dexter
Cael Budke Chase County
Sebastian Bolinger Madison
Colton Fife Madison
Nasun Wasson Madison
Nate Burdette Maranatha Academy
Brock West Maranatha Academy
Carson Leibst Medicine Lodge
Jace Wilson Oswego
Tayte Halderman Sedan
Brock Nelson Solomon
Chayde Snyder South Central
Gage Kirk South Central
Nic Moreno West Elk
Coaches
HC Alex McMillian Madison
AC Bryan Burdette Maranatha Academy
AC Shelby Hoppes Canton-Galva
DI – West
Player High School
Jerred Bieberle Central Plains
Harley Blaske Macksville
Brandon Boyles Kiowa County
Aron Castillo Wichita County
Brady Dinkel St. Francis
Dillon Dunn Trego
Nate Gabel Ness City
Colton Gatton Pratt-Skyline
Brady Helms Moundridge
Kirk Huser Victoria
Dalen Journigan Hill City
Hunter Price Trego
Carson Rich Spearville
Hector Rodriguez Ness City
Eli Temanson Pratt-Skyline
Adam Thiessen South Gray
Eli Salmans Hodgeman County
Brayden Sears Little River
Dylan Weimer Hoxie
Wylie Weems Hoxie
Coaches
HC Lance Baar Hoxie
AC Brandt Douglas Wichita County
AC Pat Haxton Trego
DII – East
Player High School
Quinn Buessing Axtell
JJ Hart Axtell
Derek Buessing Axtell
Alex Ketter St. John’s/Tipton
Wyatt Darnell St. John’s/Tipton
Jensen Riffel Centre
Dalton Sitka Centre
Garret Dalinghaus Frankfort
Brian Joseph Frankfort
Teagan Schwartz Hanover
Jonah Weber Hanover
Tanner Link Hanover
Tyler Ohlde Linn
Ethan Powell Onaga
Adam Albertini St. Paul
Easton Dent St. Paul
Christian Decker Waverly
Koby Vanderpool Marais des Cygnes Valley
Jack Krueger Wakefield
Rylee Whelchel Rock Hills
Coaches
HC Eric Detweiler Axtell
AC Perry Smith Doniphan West
AC Colby Hamel Rock Hills
DII – West
Player High School
Houston Friend Satanta
Caleb Lambert Central Christian
Garrett Burns Central Christian
Adam Hall Central Christian
Trevor Rooks South Barber
Zane Lyons South Barber
Tuck Lang Minneola
Sebastian Colbert Minneola
Steele Wolters Osborne
Darrien Holloway Osborne
Connor Goheen Osborne
Reece Struckhoff Thunder Ridge
Joe Ferguson Thunder Ridge
Ethan Poe Norwich
Timothy Gillen Ingalls
Antonio Escobedo Ingalls
Beau Batchman Sylvan-Lucas
Kilby Meyer Sylvan-Lucas
Seth Hoopingarner Otis-Bison
Bevan Gradig Otis-Bison
Coaches
HC Lee Smith Central Christian
AC Ben Labertew Sylvan-Lucas
AC Reigo Hahn Minneola
Previous articleNo. 3 Kansas Wins Battle with No. 16/17 West Virginia, 60-53
Dusty Deines
Dusty grew up on a farm south of WaKeeney, KS and in 7th grade decided he wanted to do sports play-by-play on the radio. After graduating from Trego Community High School in 2001, he obtained a Radio Broadcasting degree from Colby Community College in 2003. He began working as Sports Director at KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 in July of 2003 and has been in the position ever since. Deines was the 2016-17 KSHSAA Oscar Stauffer Sportscaster of the Year and has won numerous awards from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters. When he's not traveling the state covering the nine area sports teams, he enjoys spending time with his family, attending college and professional sporting events and helping advocate for those with muscle disease, including Dermatomyositis, of which Dusty is a survivor.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR