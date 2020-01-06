2020 8-Man All-Star Game Selections Released

The selections have been made for the 2020 Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games. These are just selections, as the official rosters will be released in early Spring. The full list can be found below. The 8-Man All-Star games will take place on Saturday, June 13 in Beloit. The 8-Man DI Game will kickoff at 10:00 a.m., with the DII Game to follow at 1:30 p.m. Fans can hear the 2019 Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games on KD Country 94 in North Central Kansas and other stations on the 8-Man All-Star Radio Network, as well as online at www.8manallstars.com.
|DI – East
|
|Player
|High School
|Mason Miller
|Argonia & Attica
|Javon Allen
|Bennington
|Marshall Ward
|Caldwell
|Landon Everett
|Canton-Galva
|Nick Pearson
|Canton-Galva
|Jay Nightengale
|Canton-Galva
|Colton Potter
|Cedar Vale/Dexter
|Cael Budke
|Chase County
|Sebastian Bolinger
|Madison
|Colton Fife
|Madison
|Nasun Wasson
|Madison
|Nate Burdette
|Maranatha Academy
|Brock West
|Maranatha Academy
|Carson Leibst
|Medicine Lodge
|Jace Wilson
|Oswego
|Tayte Halderman
|Sedan
|Brock Nelson
|Solomon
|Chayde Snyder
|South Central
|Gage Kirk
|South Central
|Nic Moreno
|West Elk
|Coaches
|
|HC Alex McMillian
|Madison
|AC Bryan Burdette
|Maranatha Academy
|AC Shelby Hoppes
|Canton-Galva
|DI – West
|
|Player
|High School
|Jerred Bieberle
|Central Plains
|Harley Blaske
|Macksville
|Brandon Boyles
|Kiowa County
|Aron Castillo
|Wichita County
|Brady Dinkel
|St. Francis
|Dillon Dunn
|Trego
|Nate Gabel
|Ness City
|Colton Gatton
|Pratt-Skyline
|Brady Helms
|Moundridge
|Kirk Huser
|Victoria
|Dalen Journigan
|Hill City
|Hunter Price
|Trego
|Carson Rich
|Spearville
|Hector Rodriguez
|Ness City
|Eli Temanson
|Pratt-Skyline
|Adam Thiessen
|South Gray
|Eli Salmans
|Hodgeman County
|Brayden Sears
|Little River
|Dylan Weimer
|Hoxie
|Wylie Weems
|Hoxie
|Coaches
|
|HC Lance Baar
|Hoxie
|AC Brandt Douglas
|Wichita County
|AC Pat Haxton
|Trego
|DII – East
|
|Player
|High School
|Quinn Buessing
|Axtell
|JJ Hart
|Axtell
|Derek Buessing
|Axtell
|Alex Ketter
|St. John’s/Tipton
|Wyatt Darnell
|St. John’s/Tipton
|Jensen Riffel
|Centre
|Dalton Sitka
|Centre
|Garret Dalinghaus
|Frankfort
|Brian Joseph
|Frankfort
|Teagan Schwartz
|Hanover
|Jonah Weber
|Hanover
|Tanner Link
|Hanover
|Tyler Ohlde
|Linn
|Ethan Powell
|Onaga
|Adam Albertini
|St. Paul
|Easton Dent
|St. Paul
|Christian Decker
|Waverly
|Koby Vanderpool
|Marais des Cygnes Valley
|Jack Krueger
|Wakefield
|Rylee Whelchel
|Rock Hills
|Coaches
|
|HC Eric Detweiler
|Axtell
|AC Perry Smith
|Doniphan West
|AC Colby Hamel
|Rock Hills
|DII – West
|
|Player
|High School
|Houston Friend
|Satanta
|Caleb Lambert
|Central Christian
|Garrett Burns
|Central Christian
|Adam Hall
|Central Christian
|Trevor Rooks
|South Barber
|Zane Lyons
|South Barber
|Tuck Lang
|Minneola
|Sebastian Colbert
|Minneola
|Steele Wolters
|Osborne
|Darrien Holloway
|Osborne
|Connor Goheen
|Osborne
|Reece Struckhoff
|Thunder Ridge
|Joe Ferguson
|Thunder Ridge
|Ethan Poe
|Norwich
|Timothy Gillen
|Ingalls
|Antonio Escobedo
|Ingalls
|Beau Batchman
|Sylvan-Lucas
|Kilby Meyer
|Sylvan-Lucas
|Seth Hoopingarner
|Otis-Bison
|Bevan Gradig
|Otis-Bison
|Coaches
|
|HC Lee Smith
|Central Christian
|AC Ben Labertew
|Sylvan-Lucas
|AC Reigo Hahn
|Minneola