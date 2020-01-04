Oklahoma Rallies Late to Defeat K-State, 66-61

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

NORMAN, Okla. – Oklahoma ended the game on a 12-0 run, highlighted by a 3-pointer from junior Austin Reaves with 1:38 to play, as the Sooners rallied late to hand Kansas State a 66-61 defeat in the Big 12 opener for both teams on Saturday afternoon before 8,012 fans at the Lloyd Noble Center.

K-State (7-6, 0-1 Big 12), which lost its fifth game by single digits this season, led for nearly 34 minutes before Reaves’ 3-pointer at the 1:39 mark gave Oklahoma (10-3, 1-0 Big 12) a 63-61 lead.

Senior Xavier Sneed led all scorers with 22 points.