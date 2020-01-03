Norton City Council Minutes for January 2,2020

NOTE: The following minutes are unofficial until approved at the next regularly scheduled council meeting.

January 2, 2020

The Norton City Council met in regular session Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 5:30 p.m., with Mayor Jim Miller presiding. Council members present were Jerry Jones, Robert Bowman, Gerald Jones, Donna Foley, and Ron Briery. Dennis Gilhousen was absent. Others present were Merle and Dale Whiteside, Dean Liddle, David Corns, Cynthia Cullumber, Gerry Cullumber, Jody Enfield, Karen Griffiths, James Moreau, and Darla Ellis. Chief Cullumber gave the invocation.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Robert Bowman to approve the December 18, 2019 city council meeting minutes. Vote taken. Motion carried.

No building permits were presented.

Merle Whiteside from Illinois and his nephew Dale Whiteside from Missouri were present to try to get support to have a national holiday for the native American Indians. In 2016, he filed a petition with the United States Government for a legal holiday for the native American Indians and he has traveled over 50,000 miles to get support from cities and counties by Resolution. He asked the City to consider adopting a Resolution or signing a petition expressing support, and stated he plans to take all of the Resolutions of Support that he gets back to Washington by the end of January. It will be discussed at committee and considered at the next council meeting on January 15.

Motion was made by Robert Bowman and seconded by Gerald Jones to approve the Cost Plus Net Fee Agreement for Preliminary Engineering Services on project #69-KA-5419-01. This is for the CCLIP project for 0.218 miles of grading and surfacing on Highway 36, east of the highway intersection. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Donna Foley to adopt Resolution #1-2020, waiving the annual requirement of generally accepted accounting principles and fixed asset accounting for the calendar year ending December 31, 2020 . Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Gerald Jones and seconded by Jerry Jones to adopt Resolution #2-2020, adopting the annual salaries for certain city employees of the City for 2020 . Vote taken. Motion carried 5-1 with Ron Briery voting no.

Motion was made by Jerry Jones and seconded by Ron Briery to adopt Resolution #3-2020, declaring the City of Norton to be an official entrant in the Kansas Pride Program for 2020. Vote taken. Motion carried.

City Administrator James Moreau presented an appreciation plaque to Mayor Miller for his service to the City as Mayor from April 15, 2015 to January 13, 2020; he also served as a Councilman from 1989 to 1991 and as Mayor from 1993 to 1999. The newly elected Mayor and council members will be sworn in by the City Clerk on January 13th, 2020.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Robert Bowman to approve Appropriating Ordinance #1 as a whole. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Ron Briery to adjourn. Council adjourned at 5:50 p.m.