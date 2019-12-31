Late Field Goal Lifts Navy Over K-State in Liberty Bowl

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

A 23-yard field goal with two seconds remaining lifted Navy to a 20-17 win over Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl. Navy moved to 11-2 on the year. K-State finished 2019 at 8-5.

Trailing 3-0 after the first quarter, special teams got the scoring started for the Cats early in the second. Phillip Brooks scored on a 66-yard punt return to give K-State the 7-3 advantage. Following a Navy touchdown pass, K-State used a drive of nearly seven minutes to tie things up before the half with a 39-yard field goal by Blake Lynch.

The Midshipmen scored the only points of the third quarter. A 75-yard drive was capped by a Chance Warren 20-yard rushing touchdown, and Navy took the 17-10 lead to the fourth quarter.

Navy was unable to push their lead to two scores, as a missed field goal gave the Cats new life. The K-State offense responded with a six play, 79-yard drive to tie the game. A 42-yard pass play from Skylar Thompson to Wykeen Gill set the Cats up inside the Navy 10, and Thompson punched it in from one yard out to even things up with just over five minutes remaining.

The K-State defense couldn’t get the stop it needed, as Navy went 70 yards in 13 plays. On fourth down from the K-State 46, Navy connected on a 41-yard pass on a trick play to set up the game-winning field goal attempt. Bijan Nichols hit it from 23 yards out to secure the win for the Midshipmen.

Navy held a 421-170 advantage in total yardage on the day, led by Malcolm Perry’s 213 rushing yards. Thompson finished with 124 passing yards for K-State, who totaled just 46 rushing yards in the loss.