Norton Co Board of Commissioners December 23, 2019

Convene

Chairman Thomas Brannan called the meeting of the Norton Co Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 AM on December 23, 2019 at the Commission Room. Attendance: Thomas Brannan, Present: Charles Posson, Present: Richard Thompson, Present.

County Health

Leslie Pfannenstiel, Norton County Health reported department operations to the commission. Leslie reported that she is going to be short staff for several weeks due to an accident. Leslie said she is arranging staffing to cover the vacancy at this time. Leslie stated that she may have to find part-time help to fill in.

Tax Abatement

Two tax abatement statements were presented to the commission for approval Tax statement #fl.O19000181 was presented for clerical error on value and statement #2019000182 was presented for incorrect tag on vehicle which lower the tax. The abatements were signed and approved as submitted.

2020 COL

The commission discussed the 2020 cost of living increase for full time county employees that have been employed 8 months or longer. After discussion the commission agreed to a 3% cost of living for full time employees with the employment stipulation. The COL will become effective for the January payroll.

December 16th, 2019 minutes

A motion was made by Commissioner Posson to approve the December 16th, 2019 commission minutes with a second from Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

County Treasurer

County Treasurer Vicki Bainter reported to the commission the November2019 sales tax deposit. For November a deposit of $28, 310.29 was deposited.

Vicki informed the commission that the drop box that was installed this summer has been greatly utilized Several tax payments were made by using the outside drop box.

Vicki spoke with the commission about closing on December 31st to do the year end business. The commission approved the request.

Adjournment

There being no further business before the Board the meeting was adjourned until 1’2/31/2019. The commission minutes are not considered official until signed and approved and will remain a working document until approved.