Norton City Council Minutes December 18, 2019

The following minutes are unofficial until approved at the next regularly scheduled council meeting.

December 18, 2019

The Norton City Council met in regular session Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 5:30 p.m., with Mayor Jim Miller presiding. Council members present were Jerry Jones, Dennis Gilhousen, Robert Bowman, Donna Foley, and Ron Briery. Gerald Jones was absent. Others present were Dean Liddle, Donna Liddle, Cynthia Cullumber, Gerry Cullumber, Jody Enfield, Crystal Richard, Karen Griffiths, James Moreau, and Darla Ellis. Chief Cullumber gave the invocation.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Donna Foley to approve the December 4, 2019, city council meeting minutes. Vote taken. Motion carried.

The following building permit was presented:

Sharon Freitag – $ 5,000 – Dwelling addition at 612 N. First Ave.

Donna Liddle reported a Travel Blogger will be in Norton on Thursday to write about some fun things going on in our community, including Santa’s visit and sleigh rides tomorrow evening. She also reminded everyone the final drawing for the 12 Days of Christmas will be held tomorrow evening as well.

Motion was made by Dennis Gilhousen and seconded by Jerry Jones to waive the formal third reading of Charter Ordinance #20. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Dennis Gilhousen and seconded by Robert Bowman to adopt Charter Ordinance #20 relating to the expiration of office of council members and the determination of a date that new council members take office . After the Charter Ordinance is effective, the governing body positions will expire at the end of their two-year term, and new governing body positions will be sworn in for their two-year term, after old business is taken up at the first regularly scheduled meeting in January. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Jim thanked the council for all of the support over the years. He stated he will have a total of 17 years with the City and many good projects have been completed. He stated he is sure there will be many more in the future. He suggested one property for the new council to work on getting cleaned up, which has been discussed several times over his 17 years. He mentioned several highlights over the years and stated he appreciates all of the council, attorneys, and employees he has worked with over the years.

Karen Griffiths stated she is working with Jeff Wolf on a Quit Claim Deed for the property at 309 W. Wilton, to transfer the property into the City Land Bank for demolition and cleanup.

Chief Cullumber reported the police department participated in a “Tip-a-Cop” event at Pizza Hut again this year, and raised approximately $925 for the Lion’s Club Christmas gift program. He thanked Officer Crystal Richard for organizing the event and stated the money goes for a very good cause in the community.

City Administrator James Moreau received quotes on several radar sign options for the Committee to consider. The options included a battery operated, or a solar version. Both options allow for data collection, allowing the devices to be useful to law enforcement and safety in locations placed. James also reported the Public Works crew potholed the AT&T line in the highway Right-of-Way in front of the Western Pest Control building, and determined it is very shallow. KDOT requires a minimum depth and it is not deep enough to meet their requirement. If any drainage work is to be done in this area the work will need to be coordinated with AT&T so they can move their line to a deeper depth.

Donna Foley stated she attended the recent Economic Development meeting. She also thanked Mayor Miller for his many years of service.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Dennis Gilhousen to approve Appropriating Ordinance #24 as a whole. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Donna Foley to recess the council meeting, to reconvene on Monday, December 30, at 8:30 a.m., to conduct year-end business. Council recessed at 5:45 p.m.