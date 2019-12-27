Royals Acquire RHP Chance Adams From Yankees For Cristian Perez

KANSAS CITY, MO (December 23, 2019) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Chance Adams from the New York Yankees for infielder Cristian Perez.

Adams, 25, split the 2019 season between New York and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (AAA). He went 1-1 with a save and an 8.53 ERA (24 ER in 25.1 IP) in 13 appearances with the Yankees last year. The right-hander was also 4-4 with a 4.63 ERA (42 ER in 81.1 IP) in 15 starts (18 appearances) at Triple-A, which included his first professional shutout on June 5 at Buffalo. Adams is a two-time Baseball America Minor League All-Star and MiLB.com Organization All-Star (2016, 2017), after being selected by New York in the fifth round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft out of Dallas Baptist University.

Perez, 21, spent last season with Wilmington (A-Advanced), hitting .252 with 11 doubles, a triple and 42 RBI in 117 games.

Following today’s trade, the Royals have 39 players on their Major League reserve list.