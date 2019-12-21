K-State Falls to Saint Louis in Kansas City

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

Saint Louis held on for a 66-63 win over Kansas State in the Wildcat Classic on Saturday evening in Kansas City. The loss dropped K-State to 6-5 on the year.

Saint Louis jumped out to a quick 9-0 advantage and led by as many as 11 (18-7) in the early stages, as the Cats struggled to find the range to open the game. K-State weathered the storm, however, and the Cats fought back to send the teams to the halftime break knotted at 31. Eight different players scored for K-State in the opening 20 minutes, and five makes from deep helped get the Cats get back into the game.

The second half went back and forth, but missed opportunities and turnovers proved costly down the stretch. A made free throw gave Saint Louis the 66-63 lead with around 50 seconds remaining. K-State gave the ball away with a turnover, but a Saint Louis miss gave the Cats one final opportunity to force overtime. Xavier Sneed’s attempt was off, and Saint Louis secured the rebound and the win.

Levi Stockard had a career night for K-State. Stockard finished with a game-high 17 points. Sneed was the only other player in double figures with 11, while David Sloan had eight assists on the night. K-State finished with 18 turnovers in the loss.

Javonte Perkins had 12 points for Saint Louis, who improved to 10-2.