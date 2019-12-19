National Sorghum Producers Announce 2019 Yield Contest Winners

LUBBOCK, Texas (Dec. 17, 2019) – National Sorghum Producers is proud to announce the winners of the 2019 NSP Yield Contest. Producer yields are highlighted in five different categories from the eastern and western regions of the U.S. This year’s top yield and Bin Buster winner is Santino Santini of New Jersey with 212.5 bushels per acre.

“Our growers rallied through some of the most strenuous conditions to complete a harvest this season, and we were very pleased with the overall crop,” said NSP board Chairman Dan Atkisson, a sorghum farmer from Stockton, Kansas, “Yield achievements in sorghum are reflected not only through the national average trend yield but also through this year’s contest yields. Congratulations to all of our winners.”

The 2019 first place winners of the NSP Yield Contest were Kimberly Gamble of Kansas in the Irrigated-Tillage West category with a yield of 204.5 bushels per acre; Sanduff Farms of New Jersey in the Irrigated-Tillage East category with a yield of 199.6 bushels per acre; Nathan Miller of Oklahoma in the Irrigated-No Till West category with a yield of 160.2 bushels per acre; River Hollow Farms of New Jersey in the Irrigated-No Till East category with a yield of 206.1 bushels per acre; Ronald Glissendorf of South Dakota in the Dryland-Tillage West category with a yield of 172 bushels per acre; Santino Santini of New Jersey in the Dryland-Tillage East category with a yield of 212.5 bushels per acre; Ki Gamble of Kansas in the Dryland-No Till West category with a yield of 194.9 bushels per acre; Chris Santini of New Jersey in the Dryland-No Till East category with a yield of 206.8 bushels per acre; and Matthew Bloss of Nebraska won the Food-Grade category with a yield of 107.7 bushels per acre.

The national winners and new Hall of Fame member, Winter Johnston of Pennsylvania, will be further recognized at Commodity Classic in San Antonio, Texas, on February 28, 2020, at an awards dinner sponsored by Corteva.

To see a complete list of the NSP Yield Contest national, state and county results, or to learn more about the contest, visit https://sorghumgrowers.com/yield-contest/.