KDA Re-Opens Kansas Sediment and Nutrient Reduction Initiative

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Conservation announces the re-opening of the Kansas Sediment and Nutrient Reduction Initiative. This initiative provides a onetime incentive payment for Continuous Conservation Reserve Program (CCRP) contracts for the following practices:
- Grassed waterways
- Shallow water areas for wildlife
- Filter strips
- Riparian buffers
- Wetland restorations
- Improvements to farmable wetland and farmable wetland buffers
The 2018 Kansas Legislature allocated $281,312 to the KDA Division of Conservation to help promote the reduction of nutrients and sediment through the CCRP program. The initiative has been open since June 2019 to targeted watersheds specified for sediment and nutrient impairment, and funds still remain at this time which has allowed KDA–DOC to re-open the initiative to qualified applicants. Incentive payments range from $162.50-$225 per acre, depending on level of the impairment as identified by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The following counties have watersheds that fall within these targeted areas:
- Atchison
- Brown
- Chase
- Clay
- Cloud
- Coffey
- Dickinson
- Douglas
- Ellis
- Geary
- Harvey
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Lyon
- Marion
- Marshall
- McPherson
- Morris
- Nemaha
- Osage
- Pottawatomie
- Reno
- Republic
- Rice
- Riley
- Saline
- Shawnee
- Wabaunsee
- Washington
Please contact your local Conservation District for more information on the Kansas Sediment and Nutrient Reduction Initiative and eligibility. You can find a directory of local Conservation Districts at agriculture.ks.gov/ConservationDistricts.