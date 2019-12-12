KDA Re-Opens Kansas Sediment and Nutrient Reduction Initiative

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Conservation announces the re-opening of the Kansas Sediment and Nutrient Reduction Initiative. This initiative provides a onetime incentive payment for Continuous Conservation Reserve Program (CCRP) contracts for the following practices:

Grassed waterways

Shallow water areas for wildlife

Filter strips

Riparian buffers

Wetland restorations

Improvements to farmable wetland and farmable wetland buffers

The 2018 Kansas Legislature allocated $281,312 to the KDA Division of Conservation to help promote the reduction of nutrients and sediment through the CCRP program. The initiative has been open since June 2019 to targeted watersheds specified for sediment and nutrient impairment, and funds still remain at this time which has allowed KDA–DOC to re-open the initiative to qualified applicants. Incentive payments range from $162.50-$225 per acre, depending on level of the impairment as identified by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The following counties have watersheds that fall within these targeted areas:

Atchison

Brown

Chase

Clay

Cloud

Coffey

Dickinson

Douglas

Ellis

Geary

Harvey

Jackson

Jefferson

Lyon

Marion

Marshall

McPherson

Morris

Nemaha

Osage

Pottawatomie

Reno

Republic

Rice

Riley

Saline

Shawnee

Wabaunsee

Washington

Please contact your local Conservation District for more information on the Kansas Sediment and Nutrient Reduction Initiative and eligibility. You can find a directory of local Conservation Districts at agriculture.ks.gov/ConservationDistricts.