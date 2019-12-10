Kansas Basketball Coaches Association Rankings – 12/9/19

6A GIRLS
1. Topeka High
2. Olathe South
3. Washburn Rural
4. Derby
5. Liberal
6. Wichita Heights
7. Olathe Northwest
8. Shawnee Mission Northwest
9. Olathe East
10. Wichita East
5A GIRLS
1. St. Thomas Aquinas
2. McPherson
3. Maize
4. Blue Valley Southwest
5. Salina Central
6. Topeka Seaman
7. Andover Central
8. KC Schlagle
9. Bishop Carroll
10. Maize South
4A GIRLS
1. Bishop Miege
2. KC Piper
3. Nickerson
4. Baldwin
5. Towanda – Circle
6. Andale
7. Eudora
8. Pratt
9. Clay Center
10. Augusta
3A GIRLS
1. Royal Valley
2. Cheney
3. Nemaha Central
4. Wellsville
5. Haven
6. Halstead
7. Scott City
8. Hesston
9. Eureka
10. Hugoton
2A GIRLS
1. Garden Plain
2. Sterling
3. Wabaunsee
4. Trego Community
5. Spearville
6. Jefferson County North
7. Inman
8. West Elk
9. Smith Center
10. Northern Heights
1A GIRLS
1. Central Plains
2. Olpe
3. Hanover
4. Montezuma-South Gray
5. Rural Vista
6. Thunder Ridge
7. Waverly
8. Cunningham
9. Otis-Bison
10. Frankfort
6A BOYS
1. Blue Valley Northwest
2. Haysville Campus
3. Wichita Southeast
4. Manhattan
5. OP- Blue Valley North
6. Lawrence – Free State
7. Lawrence
8. Shawnee Mission East
9. Topeka-Washburn Rural
10. KC – JC Harmon
5A BOYS
1. Andover Central
2. Bishop Carroll
3. Basehor Linwood
4. Goddard Eisenhower
5. St. Thomas Aquinas
6. Maize
7. Andover
8. Shawnee Heights
9. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
10. KC Washington
4A BOYS
1. Kansas City – Piper
2. Bishop Miege
3. Parsons
4. Andale
5. Augusta
6. Ottawa
7. Abilene
8. Eudora
9. Chapman
10. Buhler
3A BOYS
1. Wichita Collegiate
2. Beloit
3. Hesston
4. Larned
5. Riley County
6. Hugoton
7. Hays – TMP
8. Hiawatha
9. Cheney
10. Caney Valley
2A BOYS
1. Lawrence Bishop Seabury
2. Garden Plain
3. Pratt Skyline
4. St. Mary’s Colgan
5. Hoxie
6. Plainville
7. Belle Plaine
8. Ellis
9. Hillsboro
10. Salina Sacred Heart
1A BOYS
1. St. John – Hudson
2. Little River
3. Lebo
4. Coldwater South Central
5. Meade
6. Osborne
7. Montezuma South Gray
8. Elbing- Berean Academy
9. Hanover
10. Caldwell