Kansas Basketball Coaches Association Rankings – 12/9/19

By
Derek Nester
-

6A GIRLS

1. Topeka High
2. Olathe South
3. Washburn Rural
4. Derby
5. Liberal
6. Wichita Heights
7. Olathe Northwest
8. Shawnee Mission Northwest
9. Olathe East
10. Wichita East

5A GIRLS

1. St. Thomas Aquinas
2. McPherson
3. Maize
4. Blue Valley Southwest
5. Salina Central
6. Topeka Seaman
7. Andover Central
8. KC Schlagle
9. Bishop Carroll
10. Maize South

4A GIRLS

1. Bishop Miege
2. KC Piper
3. Nickerson
4. Baldwin
5. Towanda – Circle
6. Andale
7. Eudora
8. Pratt
9. Clay Center
10. Augusta

3A GIRLS

1. Royal Valley
2. Cheney
3. Nemaha Central
4. Wellsville
5. Haven
6. Halstead
7. Scott City
8. Hesston
9. Eureka
10. Hugoton

2A GIRLS

1. Garden Plain
2. Sterling
3. Wabaunsee
4. Trego Community
5. Spearville
6. Jefferson County North
7. Inman
8. West Elk
9. Smith Center
10. Northern Heights

1A GIRLS

1. Central Plains
2. Olpe
3. Hanover
4. Montezuma-South Gray
5. Rural Vista
6. Thunder Ridge
7. Waverly
8. Cunningham
9. Otis-Bison
10. Frankfort

6A BOYS

1. Blue Valley Northwest
2. Haysville Campus
3. Wichita Southeast
4. Manhattan
5. OP- Blue Valley North
6. Lawrence – Free State
7. Lawrence
8. Shawnee Mission East
9. Topeka-Washburn Rural
10. KC – JC Harmon

5A BOYS

1. Andover Central
2. Bishop Carroll
3. Basehor Linwood
4. Goddard Eisenhower
5. St. Thomas Aquinas
6. Maize
7. Andover
8. Shawnee Heights
9. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
10. KC Washington

4A BOYS

1. Kansas City – Piper
2. Bishop Miege
3. Parsons
4. Andale
5. Augusta
6. Ottawa
7. Abilene
8. Eudora
9. Chapman
10. Buhler

3A BOYS

1. Wichita Collegiate
2. Beloit
3. Hesston
4. Larned
5. Riley County
6. Hugoton
7. Hays – TMP
8. Hiawatha
9. Cheney
10. Caney Valley

2A BOYS

1. Lawrence Bishop Seabury
2. Garden Plain
3. Pratt Skyline
4. St. Mary’s Colgan
5. Hoxie
6. Plainville
7. Belle Plaine
8. Ellis
9. Hillsboro
10. Salina Sacred Heart

1A BOYS

1. St. John – Hudson
2. Little River
3. Lebo
4. Coldwater South Central
5. Meade
6. Osborne
7. Montezuma South Gray
8. Elbing- Berean Academy
9. Hanover
10. Caldwell

