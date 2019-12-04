Bluejay Basketball & Wrestling on Classic Hits 106.7 KQNK

Classic Hits 106.7 KQNK is the broadcast home for every exciting Norton Bluejay boys & girls basketball as well as Norton Bluejay Wrestling Tournaments!

High School Basketball is available for internet streaming via our website and mobile app.

Wrestling is available over-the-air on 106.7 FM, or via our Facebook Live broadcast.

Fri 06

HSBB: Oakley at Norton [STREAM]

December 6 @ 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Norton Community High School
Sat 07

HSWR: Norton at St. Francis Tournament [FACEBOOK LIVE STREAM]

December 7 @ 9:30 AM - 5:00 PM
St. Francis High School
Thu 12

HSBB: Norton Boys vs. Lakin [STREAM][TOPSIDE TIPOFF]

December 12 @ 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Goodland High School
Thu 12

HSBB: Norton Girls vs. Lakin [STREAM][TOPSIDE TIPOFF]

December 12 @ 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Goodland High School
Fri 13

HSBB: Norton Girls vs. TBA [STREAM][TOPSIDE TIPOFF]

December 13 @ 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Max Jones Fieldhouse
Fri 13

HSBB: Norton Boys vs. TBA [STREAM][TOPSIDE TIPOFF]

December 13 @ 9:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Max Jones Fieldhouse
Sat 14

HSBB: Norton Girls vs. TBA [STREAM][TOPSIDE TIPOFF]

December 14
Max Jones Fieldhouse
Sat 14

HSBB: Norton Boys vs. TBA [STREAM][TOPSIDE TIPOFF]

December 14
Max Jones Fieldhouse
Sat 14

HSWR: Norton at Holdrege Tournament [FACEBOOK LIVE STREAM]

December 14 @ 9:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Holdrege High School
Fri 20

HSBB: Norton at Smith Center [STREAM]

December 20 @ 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Smith Center High School
Sat 21

HSWR: Norton at Cambridge Tournament [FACEBOOK LIVE STREAM]

December 21 @ 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Cambridge High School
Jan 07

HSBB: Norton at Cambridge [STREAM]

January 7, 2020 @ 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cambridge High School
Jan 09

HSBB: Stockton at Norton [STREAM]

January 9, 2020 @ 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Norton Community High School
Jan 11

HSWR: J.R. Durham Invitational [FACEBOOK LIVE STREAM]

January 11, 2020 @ 9:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Norton Community High School
Jan 17

HSWR: Norton at Newton Tournament of Champions [FACEBOOK LIVE STREAM]

January 17, 2020 @ 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Newton High School
Jan 17

HSBB: Norton at Phillipsburg [STREAM]

January 17, 2020 @ 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Phillipsburg High School
Jan 18

HSWR: Norton at Newton Tournament of Champions [FACEBOOK LIVE STREAM]

January 18, 2020 @ 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Newton High School
Jan 24

HSWR: Norton at Nebraska-Kearney Tournament [FACEBOOK LIVE STREAM]

January 24, 2020 @ 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Buffalo County Fairgrounds
Jan 28

HSBB: Norton at Trego Community [STREAM]

January 28, 2020 @ 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Trego Community High School
Jan 31

HSWR: Norton at Ellis Tournament [FACEBOOK LIVE STREAM]

January 31, 2020 @ 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ellis High School
Jan 31

HSBB: Goodland at Norton [STREAM]

January 31, 2020 @ 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Norton Community High School
Feb 04

HSBB: Norton at Colby [STREAM]

February 4, 2020 @ 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Colby High School
Feb 07

HSBB: TMP Hays at Norton [STREAM]

February 7, 2020 @ 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Norton Community High School
Feb 08

HSWR: Norton at Phillipsburg Tournament [FACEBOOK LIVE STREAM]

February 8, 2020 @ 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Phillipsburg High School
Feb 11

HSBB: Norton at Decatur Community [STREAM]

February 11, 2020 @ 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Decatur Community High School
Feb 14

HSBB: Norton at Plainville [STREAM]

February 14, 2020 @ 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Plainville High School
Feb 18

HSBB: Hoxie at Norton [STREAM]

February 18, 2020 @ 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Norton Community High School
Feb 21

HSBB: Ellis at Norton [STREAM]

February 21, 2020 @ 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Norton Community High School
Feb 25

HSBB: Norton at Hill City [STREAM]

February 25, 2020 @ 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hill City High School

