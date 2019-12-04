2019 Volleyball All-Big 12 Awards Announced

Courtesy of Big 12 Sports.com

Individual honors from Baylor, Oklahoma and Texas highlighted the 2019 All-Big 12 Volleyball awards. The awards are selected by the league’s head coaches, who cannot vote for their own student-athletes or themselves.

The honorees were led by Player of the Year Yossiana Pressley (Baylor), Setter of the Year Hannah Lockin (Baylor), Libero of the Year Keyton Kinley (Oklahoma), Freshman of the Year Skylar Fields (Texas) and Ryan McGuyre (Baylor) who earned his second career Coach of the Year nod.

Pressley was the unanimous Player of the Year after helping Baylor to its first Big 12 Championship and a 25-1 overall record. The outside hitter has been atop the national ranks individually for the entirety of the season, coming in at second in kills per set (5.5), third in points per set (5.9) and eighth in attacks per set (12.8). Pressley is the first Baylor student-athlete in history to garner player of the year.

Lockin earned a unanimous Setter of the Year accolade to become the first Bear to win the award. The junior ranks 16th nationally in assists per set (11.4) and earned three Big 12 weekly awards this season.

Kinley earned her second consecutive Libero of the Year after leading the Big 12 in total digs (495) and digs per set (4.9). The senior is the first Sooner to win the award in back-to-back seasons in program history.

After helping Texas to a 21-3 record and a No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Championship, Fields was the unanimous Freshman of the Year selection. Fields ranks second in the Conference in hitting percentage (.333), playing a major role in the Longhorns leading the nation as a team (.319) in the category.

McGuyre was tabbed Big 12 Coach of the Year for the second time in his career. In his fifth year at the helm in Waco, McGuyre has led the Bears to a 25-1 overall record, the school’s first Big 12 Championship and ranked inside the top-5 in the AVCA polls for 13-consecutive weeks. Baylor also captured the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Championship.

Additionally, all nine schools were represented on the All-Big 12 Teams with Baylor, Texas and Oklahoma leading the way as each had a combined five student athletes on the first and second teams. Lockin, Pressley, Shelly Stafford (Baylor), Kinley, Brionne Butler (Texas), Logan Eggleston (Texas), Fields and Micaya White (Texas) were all tabbed as unanimous selections.

Six student-athletes from five different schools earned a spot on the All-Rookie Team as Texas led with two players. Kara McGhee (Baylor) and Fields served as unanimous selections.

All-Big 12 First Team

Hannah Lockin, Baylor, 6-1, Jr., S*

Yossiana Pressley, Baylor, 6-0, Jr., OH*

Shelly Stafford, Baylor, 6-2, Sr., MB*

Candelaria Herrera, Iowa State, 6-1, Jr., MB

Eleanor Holthaus, Iowa State, 6-1, So., RS

Ashlynn Dunbar, Oklahoma, 6-0, Gr., OH

Keyton Kinley, Oklahoma, 5-5, Jr., L*

Kylee McLaughlin, Oklahoma, 5-10, Jr., S

Sarah Sanders, Oklahoma, 6-4, Jr., OH

Brionne Butler, Texas, 6-4, So., MB*

Logan Eggleston, Texas, 6-2, So., OH*

Skylar Fields, Texas, 6-2, Fr., OPP*

Micaya White, Texas, 6-1, Sr., OH*

Emily Hill, Texas Tech, 6-1, Sr., OH

All-Big 12 Second Team

Kara McGhee, Baylor, 6-4, Fr., MB

Gia Milana, Baylor, 6-2, Sr., OH

Piper Mauck, Iowa State, 6-1, Jr., S

Avery Rhodes, Iowa State, 6-1, So., MB

Zoe Hill, Kansas, 5-11, Sr., MB

Peyton Williams, K-State, 6-4, Jr., MB

Paige Anderson, Oklahoma, 6-2 Jr., MB

Jhenna Gabriel, Texas, 5-8, So., S

Katie Clark, TCU, 6-3, So., OH

Katelyn Evans, West Virginia, 6-1, Sr., OH

Briana Lynch, West Virginia, 6-2, Jr., MB

All-Big 12 Rookie Team

Kara McGhee, Baylor, 6-4, MB*

Annie Hatch, Iowa State, 6-1, OH

Anna Dixon, K-State, 6-3, OH

Skylar Fields, Texas, 6-2, OPP*

Asjia O’Neal, Texas, 6-3, MB

Julia Adams, TCU, 6-3, OH

* Denotes unanimous selection

Ties in voting created an additional spot on the second team.