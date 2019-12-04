2019 All-Big 12 Football Awards Announced

Chuba Hubbard is the second Oklahoma State player to garner Offensive Player of the Year, joining WR Justin Blackmon in 2010. Hubbard is just the fifth RB to receive the award, and first since 2002.

James Lynch is the second Baylor defensive tackle to be named Defensive Player of the Year along with Andrew Billings in 2015. He and Billings are also the only two Bears to earn both Defensive Player and Defensive Lineman of the Year in the same season. It is the sixth time overall in which the same player won both awards.

Jalen Hurts is the fourth Oklahoma Offensive Newcomer of the Year and the second QB, joining Josh Heupel in 1999.

DT LaRon Stokes is the fifth Sooner, and first since 2005, named as Defensive Newcomer of the Year.

Spencer Sanders is the fourth Cowboy and second QB named Offensive Freshman of the Year. The last OSU recipient was RB Justice Hill in 2016.

Ar’Darius Washington is the third TCU player since 2012 to be recognized as Defensive Freshman of the Year.

K-State’s Joshua Youngblood is the first freshman selected as Special Teams Player of the Year and joins four other Wildcat returners to garner the honor since it was established in 2005. Tyler Lockett was recognized in consecutive years for a total of five awards.

This is the second-consecutive season that the Offensive Lineman of the Year award was shared. Creed Humphrey gives Oklahoma the honor four-consecutive years while Colton McKivitz is West Virginia’s second straight winner.

Matt Rhule earned his first Chuck Neinas Big 12 Coach of the Year accolade in his third season with the Bears.

Oklahoma has won the most individual awards in the 23-year history of the Big 12 with 46. K-State is second (34), followed by Texas (31), Oklahoma State (21), Baylor (18), Iowa State (14), TCU (9), Kansas (8), Texas Tech (8) and West Virginia (7).