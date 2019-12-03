Norton Co Board of Commissioners

November 27, 2019

Convene

Chainnan Thomas Brannan called the meeting of the Norton Co Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 AM on November 27, 2019 at the Commission Room. Attendance: Thomas Brannan, Present: Charles Posson, Present: Richard Thompson, Present.

Agreement for Rescue Vehicle

The “Agreement for Rescue Vehicle” was presented to the commission for consideration. The agreement was presented by the City of Norton to the County for services to provide emergency rescue services to the County. The City of Norton will provide the rescue truck and staff for the emergency calls that require jaws. Commissioner Posson made a motion to approve the presented agreement with a second from Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

November 2019 vouchers and payroll

The commission and county counselor reviewed the November 2019 vouchers and payroll. Upon review the vouchers and payroll were approved as submitted.

Tax Abatements

Several tax abatements were presented to the commission for signature and approval. Tax abatement # 2019000147; 2019000148; 2019000149 were approved for BOTA orders. Tax statement #2019000153; 2019000154 and 2019000156 were approved for property that was sold or property that was reclassified for value. The abatements were signed as submitted.

Financial Bids

The commission reviewed the bids submitted for the Courthouse renovation project. Five bids were submitted from financial institutions. Upon review Commissioner Thompson moved to accept the low bid from US Bancorp in the amount of 2.727%. The motion was given a second from Commissioner Posson. Motion passed 3-0.

Kone Elevator

A letter was reviewed from Kone Elevator for proposed maintenance on the Courthouse elevator. The proposed maintenance will include door operator and landing door maintenance and to do the hoistway clean down. The contractual cost is $811.20 for the door maintenance and $1,310.40 for the hoist cleaning. A motion was made by Commissioner Posson to approve the bid with a second from Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

Adjournment

There being no further business before the Board the meeting was adjourned until 1’2/9/2019. The commission minutes are not considered to be official until signed and approved by the commission and will remain a working document until approved.