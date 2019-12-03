Norton City Council Agenda December 4, 2019

-

A G E N D A

December 4, 2019 — 5:30 p.m.

Please turn cell phone to silent/off prior to meeting.

Roll Call

Flag Salute

Approve November 20, 2019 City Council meeting minutes

Building/Demolition Permits:

Visitors:

Dave Cuthbertson – discuss ditch clean-up

= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =

OLD BUSINESS:

2nd Rdg: Charter Ordinance #20, regarding the start date of a regular term of office for a city officer

NEW BUSINESS:

Mayor Miller

Karen Griffiths – Planning Commission Meeting Report

Gerry Cullumber – Report on upcoming Tip-a-Cop Event

– Report on implementation of PD/Court ticket interface system

James Moreau –

Gerald Jones –

Donna Foley –

Ron Briery – Public Safety Committee Meeting Report

Jerry Jones –

Dennis Gilhousen – Finance Committee Meeting Report

Robert Bowman –

Darla Ellis – Consider 2020 Cereal Malt Beverage License applications

ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council

COURT REPORT – 2nd Meeting of each month

PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #23

UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS:

December 4

City Council Meeting

5:30 p.m.

December 18

City Council Meeting

5:30 p.m.

December 24-25

Christmas Holiday

Closed

December 30

Planning Commission Meeting

5:30 p.m.

January 1

New Year’s Holiday

Closed

January 2

City Council meeting

5:30 p.m.

COMMITTEE

Finance

Utility

Personnel

Public Safety

Parks

Public Works

Chairman:

Dennis Gilhousen

Gerald Jones

Donna Foley

Ron Briery

Jerry Jones

Robert Bowman

Vice Chair:

Ron Briery

Dennis Gilhousen

Jerry Jones

Donna Foley

Robert Bowman

Gerald Jones

Member

Gerald Jones

Robert Bowman

Ron Briery

Jerry Jones

Donna Foley

Dennis Gilhousen

