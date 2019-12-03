Norton City Council Agenda December 4, 2019

A G E N D A
December 4, 2019 — 5:30 p.m.
Please turn cell phone to silent/off prior to meeting.
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Approve November 20, 2019 City Council meeting minutes
Building/Demolition Permits:
Visitors:
Dave Cuthbertson – discuss ditch clean-up
= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =
OLD BUSINESS: —
2nd Rdg: Charter Ordinance #20, regarding the start date of a regular term of office for a city officer
NEW BUSINESS:
Mayor Miller –
Karen Griffiths – Planning Commission Meeting Report
Gerry Cullumber – Report on upcoming Tip-a-Cop Event
– Report on implementation of PD/Court ticket interface system
James Moreau –
Donna Foley –
Ron Briery – Public Safety Committee Meeting Report
Jerry Jones –
Dennis Gilhousen – Finance Committee Meeting Report
Robert Bowman –
Darla Ellis – Consider 2020 Cereal Malt Beverage License applications
ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council
COURT REPORT – 2nd Meeting of each month
PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #23
UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS:
|
December 4
|
City Council Meeting
|
5:30 p.m.
|
December 18
|
City Council Meeting
|
5:30 p.m.
|
December 24-25
|
Christmas Holiday
|
Closed
|
December 30
|
Planning Commission Meeting
|
5:30 p.m.
|
January 1
|
New Year’s Holiday
|
Closed
|
January 2
|
City Council meeting
|
5:30 p.m.
|
COMMITTEE
|
Finance
|
Utility
|
Personnel
|
Public Safety
|
Parks
|
Public Works
|
Chairman:
|
Dennis Gilhousen
|
Gerald Jones
|
Donna Foley
|
Ron Briery
|
Jerry Jones
|
Robert Bowman
|
Vice Chair:
|
Ron Briery
|
Dennis Gilhousen
|
Jerry Jones
|
Donna Foley
|
Robert Bowman
|
Gerald Jones
|
Member
|
Gerald Jones
|
Robert Bowman
|
Ron Briery
|
Jerry Jones
|
Donna Foley
|
Dennis Gilhousen