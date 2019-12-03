Norton City Council Agenda December 4, 2019

A G E N D A

December 4, 2019 — 5:30 p.m.

Roll Call

Approve November 20, 2019 City Council meeting minutes

Building/Demolition Permits:

Visitors :

Dave Cuthbertson – discuss ditch clean-up

= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =

OLD BUSINESS: —

2nd Rdg: Charter Ordinance #20, regarding the start date of a regular term of office for a city officer

NEW BUSINESS:

Mayor Miller –

Karen Griffiths – Planning Commission Meeting Report

Gerry Cullumber – Report on upcoming Tip-a-Cop Event

– Report on implementation of PD/Court ticket interface system

James Moreau –

Gerald Jones –

Donna Foley –

Ron Briery – Public Safety Committee Meeting Report

Jerry Jones –

Dennis Gilhousen – Finance Committee Meeting Report

Robert Bowman –

Darla Ellis – Consider 2020 Cereal Malt Beverage License applications

ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council

COURT REPORT – 2nd Meeting of each month

PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #23

UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS:

December 4 City Council Meeting 5:30 p.m. December 18 City Council Meeting 5:30 p.m. December 24-25 Christmas Holiday Closed December 30 Planning Commission Meeting 5:30 p.m. January 1 New Year’s Holiday Closed January 2 City Council meeting 5:30 p.m.