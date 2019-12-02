Five Selected for KSHSAA 2020 Hall of Fame Class

TOPEKA, Kan. – Five individuals have been selected for induction into the Kansas State High School Activities Association Hall of Fame Class of 2020. Awards will be presented during 2020 in conjunction with a KSHSAA-sponsored state function/ championship, or locally at the inductee’s request. The time and location of each induction ceremony will be announced at a later date at www.kshsaa.org.

The Class of 2020 Hall of Fame inductees include:

GARY CORNELSEN, AMARILLO, TX – FACULTY

Gary Cornelsen (Coach “C”) was the architect of not one, not two, but three of the most longstanding and successful high school athletic programs in Kansas. At Liberal HS, with an overall football record of 118-17 (.874), Cornelsen took the Redskins to seven consecutive appearances in the Class 5A championship game, winning four state titles. In Boys Track & Field, Liberal won an amazing 14 state titles in a row (1991-2004) along with 16 consecutive WAC titles and 79 consecutive meet wins. And not to be outdone were the amazing achievements turned in by the Girls Track & Field team, capturing 10 out of 11 Class 5A state titles, winning 13 WAC titles and 85 consecutive track meets. In honor of Coach C, Liberal HS named the Redskin football field, track, practice field and weight room “The Gary Cornelsen Sports Complex.”

CHARLOTTE DAVIS, MISSION – ADMINISTRATOR

Charlotte Davis set the gold standard in Kansas as a pioneering female athletic director in a male-dominated position. When it came to athletics, Charlotte was definitely the go-to person in the Kansas City Kansas Public Schools (KCKPS). She spent her entire educational career in KCKPS, serving as a teacher, coach, activities coordinator, assistant principal, athletic director and district athletic director. She always shouldered tremendous responsibility for her athletes and coaches and exemplified the highest standards of sportsmanship. Charlotte is a well-respected athletic director in Kansas as is evidenced by her numerous awards and leadership positions – Kansas Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (KIAAA) AD of the Year, first woman president of the KIAAA, KSHSAA Executive Board, NIAAA State Award of Merit.

JACK SOCK, OVERLAND PARK – STUDENT (Blue Valley North HS, 2008-2011)

When it comes to high school tennis, Jack Sock did and is doing what few high school players in Kansas were able to accomplish. As a student-athlete at Blue Valley North HS he was a four-time KSHSAA Class 6A Singles Champion, posting an 80-0 record. Jack was a gifted tennis player and could have easily attended numerous tennis academies, but he wanted to be part of a high school team and be as “normal” as possible for a top-ranked junior tennis player in America. During high school matches you would find him cheering on every member of the team. The year after he graduated from high school, he played in the finals of the Mixed Doubles at the US Open. Additional feats include Wimbledon Doubles Champion (2014, 2018); capturing a Gold medal in Mixed Doubles and a Bronze in Doubles at the 2016 Olympics; winning the US Open in Doubles (2018).

KIMBROOK TENNAL, CENTRALIA – FACULTY

Kimbrook Tennal’s volleyball coaching records and accomplishments are absolutely mind-boggling. In 20 years as a head volleyball coach at Nemaha Valley HS (3A) and Centralia HS (1A), his record was 791-49 (.941). In 19 trips to the state tournament, his teams won 11 state titles (twice winning back-to-back-to-back titles), along with five runner-up and three third place finishes. He coached six undefeated seasons which included a 137-match winning streak and other streaks of 80, 78, 76 and 52 consecutive wins. He finished his volleyball career winning five of the last six 1A titles and posted a 100-1 record in the last two years. Tennal also experienced success in his 14 years of coaching girls basketball. His incredible record of 307-48 (.865) produced three state championships, two runner-up and two third place finishes. And, in 16 years he coached 14 gold medal athletes in pole vault, javelin and discus.

RENE WILSON, STERLING – STUDENT (Sterling HS, 1988-1991)

Rene (Zimmerman) Wilson rewrote the track and field record book at Sterling HS and at the KSHSAA State Track & Field Meet with three team state championships and nine individual gold medals – three in high jump, two in triple jump, two in long jump and two in 100M hurdles. Her state records in 2A triple jump (1990) and 3A long jump and triple jump (1991) have yet to be broken. In basketball she helped the Black Bears to second, third and fourth place finishes at the state tournament. Rene was an outstanding example of not only a student-athlete but also an all-around student – KMEA District Honor Band; drum majorette; Forensics (member of state championship team); SHS Theatre Award; Quiz Bowl co-captain; cheerleader (UCA All Star Team); National Honor Society and honor roll (four years). At Sterling College, she was a seven-time NAIA All American in track and holds three school records

The Hall of Fame is housed in the Kansas State High School Activities Association offices, 601 SW Commerce Place in Topeka and is open Monday–Friday during business hours (directions at www.kshsaa.org). The Hall of Fame is also available via the KSHSAA “Gallery of Champions” at http://www.kshsaachamps.org/.

The honorees were chosen from nominations reviewed by a selection committee. To be eligible for the Hall of Fame, an individual must have made an unusually outstanding contribution in interschool activities, either as a student with exceptional talent, or as an adult working with youth (such as an activity coach, director or sponsor, an administrator, an official or a contributor). Hall of Fame inductees may no longer be active in the field for which they are nominated (exception: contributor with over 30 years of outstanding service).

Each year schools and communities throughout Kansas submit many nominations of individuals who have made tremendous contributions in the field of interschool activities. Hall of Fame information is available on the KSHSAA website at www.kshsaa.org. Nomination forms are available by contacting the KSHSAA. Any nominations to be considered for induction in 2020 must be submitted prior to November 1, 2019.