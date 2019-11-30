Strong Fourth Quarter Pushes Wildcats Past Iowa State on Senior Night, 27-17

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Entering the fourth quarter tied at 17, Kansas State erupted with ten consecutive points on a Jordon Brown rushing touchdown followed by a Blake Lynch field goal to clinch a 27-17 win over Iowa State on senior night at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

K-State (8-4, 5-4 Big 12) led 14-0, but a pair of second quarter Iowa State scores sent the teams to the half tied at 14. The Wildcats used a powerful rushing attack and strong defense in the second half to to earn its fifth Big 12 victory in 2019.

Brown and freshman Jacardia Wright combined for 151 of the Wildcats 231 yards on the ground. Both players rushed for a score. Skylar Thompson completed 5-of-12 passes for 57 yards and added 38 rushing yards on the night.

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy passed for one touchdown with sophomore wideout Tarique Milton nabbing three of Purdy’s throws for 73 yards. Freshman running back Breece Hall rushed for 59 yards on 18 carries with one score for the Cyclones.

K-State 8-4 (5-4, Big 12)

Iowa State 7-5 (5-4, Big 12)

K-State finished the regular season and awaits its selection for a bowl game on December 8.

