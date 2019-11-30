State Championship Football Today Across Kansas

The 2019 Kansas State High School Activities Association Football Championships take place at sites across Kansas.
Sunflower State Radio will provide live play by play coverage of the following contests:
- 1:00 PM – 2A – Norton vs. Nemaha Central – Classic Hits KQNK (Listen Live)
- 3:00 PM – 8MII – Axtell vs. Osborne on KD Country 94 & FM 95.5 KNDY (Listen Live)
Other state championship contests today
- 1:05 PM – 6A – Olathe North vs. Derby
- 1:00 PM – 5A – Mill Valley vs. Wichita Northwest
- 1:00 PM – 4A – Bishop Miege vs. Andover Central
- 1:00 PM – 3A – Perry-Lecompton vs. Andale
- 1:00 PM – 1A – Centralia vs. Smith Center
- 11:00 AM – 8MI – Canton-Galva vs. St. Francis
