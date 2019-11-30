State Championship Football Today Across Kansas

By
Derek Nester
-

The 2019 Kansas State High School Activities Association Football Championships take place at sites across Kansas.

Sunflower State Radio will provide live play by play coverage of the following contests:

Other state championship contests today

  • 1:05 PM – 6A – Olathe North vs. Derby
  • 1:00 PM – 5A – Mill Valley vs. Wichita Northwest
  • 1:00 PM – 4A – Bishop Miege vs. Andover Central
  • 1:00 PM – 3A – Perry-Lecompton vs. Andale
  • 1:00 PM – 2A – Norton vs. Nemaha Central (Classic Hits KQNK)
  • 1:00 PM – 1A – Centralia vs. Smith Center
  • 11:00 AM – 8MI – Canton-Galva vs. St. Francis
  • 3:00 PM – 8MII – Axtell vs. Osborne – KD Country 94 / FM 95.5 KNDY

