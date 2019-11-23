K-State Holds on for 30-27 Win at Texas Tech

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas — K-State scored on four of its first five possessions of the second half, including three touchdowns, before eating up the final 3:58 of the game to seal a 30-27 win at Texas Tech on Saturday night.

Skylar Thompson, who threw for 248 yards on the night, tossed both of his touchdowns in the second half. Facing a third-and-6 on K-State’s first drive of the second half, Thompson connected with Phillip Brooks on a crossing route for a 14-yard touchdown. Later, he hit Chabastin Taylor for a 48-yard score to go up 30-20.

After a Texas Tech score cut K-State’s lead to three with just under four minutes to go, Thompson moved the chains on a third-and-11 with a 17-yard run on a designed draw. Two plays later, the redshirt junior quarterback threw a block for running back James Gilbert who cut a play back for an 18-yard gain to put K-State in the victory formation.

Joshua Youngblood notched the team’s other touchdown with a 100-yard kickoff return to go up 20-10, the true freshman’s second such score this season.