Jayhawks Fall on the Road to No. 22 Iowa State, 41-31

AMES, Iowa – The Kansas Jayhawks (3-8, 1-7 Big 12) totaled 493 yards and scored 31 points, but fell to the No. 22-ranked Iowa State Cyclones (7-4, 5-3 Big 12), 41-31, in their final road game of the season at MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, on Saturday.

Sophomore Pooka Williams Jr., crossed the 2,000 career yards mark on Saturday, carrying the ball 19 times for 154 yards, while hauling in one touchdown reception. Williams becomes the first Jayhawk to rush for 2,000 or more yards in his first two seasons as a Jayhawk since Gale Sayers in 1962-63. The game also marked Williams’ eighth-career game rushing for 100 or more yards.

Senior Carter Stanley completed 21-of-41 passes for 328 yards and three scores, moving him into second in KU history in career passing touchdowns with 37. Stanley only trails Jayhawk great Todd Reesing in career touchdown passes. Junior Andrew Parchment led the Jayhawks in receiving with 86 yards, while fellow junior teammate Stephon Robinson Jr., hauled in five receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown. Freshman Spencer Roe scored on a two-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter, marking the first of his career.

On defense, KU was led by a season-high 13 tackles from senior safety Mike Lee, marking the fifth game in his career with double-digits in tackles. Lee also recorded an interception off of a tipped pass in the third quarter, which was the fifth of his career. Sophomore linebacker Jay Dineen joined Lee in double-figures in tackles, recording 10 in the game.

The Jayhawks fall to 1-4 on the road this season, as Kansas returns home for its season finale against the Baylor Bears on Saturday, Nov. 30. The game will serve as Senior Day for the Jayhawks, as they commemorate the team’s 23-man senior class. Kickoff time and broadcast information will be released on Saturday evening.