The Norton City Council Minutes for November 20. 2019

NOTE: The following minutes are unofficial until approved at the next regularly scheduled council meeting.

November 20, 2019

The Norton City Council met in regular session Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 5:30 p.m., with Mayor Jim Miller presiding. Council members present were Jerry Jones, Dennis Gilhousen, Robert Bowman, Gerald Jones, Donna Foley, and Ron Briery. Others present were Darel Boston, Donna Liddle, Dean Liddle, Cynthia Cullumber, Crystal Richard, Gerry Cullumber, Karen Griffiths, James Moreau, and Darla Ellis. Darel Boston gave the invocation.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Gerald Jones to approve the November 6, 2019, city council meeting minutes. Vote taken. Motion carried.

No building permits were presented.

Motion was made by Dennis Gilhousen and seconded by Ron Briery to accept the formal first reading of Charter Ordinance #20 relating to the expiration of office of council members and the determination of a date that new council members take office . The governing body positions will hereafter expire at the end of their two-year term, and new governing body positions will be sworn in for their two-year term, after old business is taken up at the first regularly scheduled meeting in January. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Mayor Miller reported a resignation was received from Janiece Walter from the Library Board. He stated he appoints Dorothy Lewis, who has submitted interest in the vacant position. Motion was made by Dennis Gilhousen and seconded by Ron Briery to approve the appointment of Dorothy Lewis to fill the unexpired term on the Library Board. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Jerry Jones to accept the following appointments to the Tourism Committee: Shaun Pfeil to serve as the Chamber of Commerce representative with the term expiring in February of 2020; and Veronica Monier to fill the vacant Lodging position with the term expiring in February of 2021. Vote taken. Motion carried.

City Attorney Karen Griffiths received a Quit Claim Deed from Terry Nelson for the south portion behind the Midwest Energy building by Pineridge Park for the proposed dog park area; she will have the Register of Deeds office review and file the deed. She also received a Quit Claim Deed from him for the railroad track property from Graves St. to Road W; the Parks Committee will review and discuss the deed on December 2 at 5:00 p.m. before she proceeds with filing it. Karen also reported she has taken the new Rescue unit agreement to Norton County for their review and she will report back when it is signed.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Donna Foley to move into executive session to discuss non-elected personnel regarding an employment issue involving an identifiable employee, with the Mayor, Council, City Attorney, City Administrator, and City Clerk present, beginning at 5:40 p.m. and ending at 5:45 p.m. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Council resumed in regular session at 5:45 p.m. No motions were made as a result of executive session.

A Public Safety Committee meeting was scheduled for December 2 at 3:30 p.m. A joint Finance and Utility Committee work session was scheduled for December 2 at 4:00 p.m.

James stated the City is still taking applications for the lineman position with ads running in the League of Municipalities and Kansas Municipal Utilities publications. The City is also taking applications for the Police/Court Clerk position and for a Wastewater Plant Operator position.

Motion was made by Dennis Gilhousen and seconded by Robert Bowman to approve Appropriating Ordinance #22 as a whole. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Ron Briery to adjourn. Council adjourned at 5:50 p.m.