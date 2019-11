Due to incoming winter weather the 8-Man Division II Sub-State Playoff game between Central Christian and Osborne will be postponed to 1:00 p.m. Saturday in Osborne.

Pregame coverage on KD Country 94 will start at 12:30 p.m., and kickoff at 1:00 PM. Listen on-air on 94.1 FM, or online via our website and mobile apps.