Norton Co Board of Commissioners

November 18, 2019

Convene

Chairman Thomas Brannan called the meeting of the Norton Co Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 AM on November 18, 2019 at the Commission Room. Attendance: Thomas Brannan, Present: Charles Posson, Present: Richard Thompson, Present.

Canvass Ballots

The Norton County Commission canvassed the November 5th, 2019 General Election. The canvassed votes will be added to the election night votes and certified to the Secretary of State.

November 4th, 2019 minutes

A motion was made by Commissioner Thompson to approve the minutes from November4th, 2019 with a second from Commissioner Posson. Motion passed.

Road Department

Floyd Richard, Norton County Road Department reported department operations to the commission. Floyd stated the hydrolic pump on the broom/sweeper for the Bobcat went out. The replacement will be $1,500 and according to Bobcat the value of the broom is only $500. A bid was submitted to replace the broom for

$3,771.88 from White Star Machinery in Garden City. A motion was made from Commissioner Posson to approve the bid with a second from Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed.

An “Authority to Award Contract and Commitment of County Funds’ was presented to the commission for approval. The contract is to approve Sporer Land Development Inc., of Oakley, Kansas in the amount of

$522,312. The contract is awarded for the Washington Road project from the ROW of US 36 to WI. The contract was approved and signed. County match funds will be $57,000 and the federal funding will be

$510,163.

Noxious Weed

Clarence Wetter, Norton County Noxious Weed delivered to the commission the quotes for chemical purchase. The chemical is being purchased for the spring 2020 season. Three firms were solicited for the bids and Clarence selected the lowest bidder for each chemical. The bids were approved by the commission.

Sheriff Department

Sheriff Troy Thompson spoke with the commission about vacation time extension for an officer and a couple dispatchers. Troy stated that with the staffing shortage he would like for the commission to approve vacation time extension of the staff without losing their benefit. The commission approved the request with a time limit for the usage.

Troy discussed the liquidation of a retiring officer Rich Wenzel fire ann Troy has spoke with authorities for the disposal and provide the plan to the commission. The plan has been approved.

Troy reported to the commission that he has reviewed the applications for the officer position. The interviews will begin after the holidays.

Burn Ban

Commissioner Posson made a motion to place a burn ban in Norton County effective immediately. The motion was given a second from Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed. Resolution 2019-08 was signed and adopted by the commission for the burn ban. The ban will remain in place until lifted by the commission.

County Health

Leslie Pfannenstiel, Norton County Health Department delivered her report to the commission. Leslie stated that the new HVAC system has been installed and working well The new system included the furnace and the air conditioning system.

Leslie reported that during the power outage last week the County Health Department had troubles with the surge unit when power came back on. The county vendor has a replacement and will replace this week.

Leslie spoke to the commission about purchasing computers for the WIC program. The State of Kansas will reimburse the county upon purchase and delivery of bids. The computers are updated due to the discontinuation of Windows 7. The replacements will need to be Windows 10.

Economic Development

Mike Posson, Norton County Economic Development spoke with the commission about concerns with the Colby Community College facility. The information has been passed to the commission and they are aware of the information and concerns sent. The commission stated that there is not a lot they can do with the concerns this time of year.

EMS

Craig Sowards, Director of Norton County EMS delivered to the Commission the 2019 report to date. For the year a total of 588 calls have been responded to and 210 transfers have been made. For the most recent month of October there was 58 911calls and 19 transfers.

Craig reported that the new transfer ambulance unit has not been delivered yet. The unit is scheduled to be delivered by the end of the year.

Adjournment

There being no further business before the Board the meeting was adjourned until I V27/2019. The commission minutes are not considered official until signed and approved by the commission and will remain a working document until approved.