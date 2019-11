KD 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake Basketball Broadcast Schedule Released

Glen Elder, Kan. – The 2019-2020 high school basketball broadcast schedule for KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake was released today. Our stations are scheduled to broadcast at least 30 games starting on Friday, December 6th.

All games broadcast on KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake can be heard online via our website, or the KD Country 94 or Z-96.3 The Lake mobile apps.

2019-2020 KD COUNTRY 94 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

2019-2020 Z-96.3 THE LAKE BROADCAST SCHEDULE

