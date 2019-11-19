Sporting KC Acquires $175,000 in Allocation Money and International Roster Spot

(Nov. 19, 2019) — Sporting Kansas City announced today that the club has acquired $125,000 in 2020 Targeted Allocation Money, $50,000 in 2020 General Allocation Money and an international roster spot for the 2020 season from MLS expansion club Nashville SC in exchange for goalkeeper Adrian Zendejas.

Additionally, Nashville SC selected Sporting Kansas City midfielder Jimmy Medranda with the 10th and final pick of the 2019 MLS Expansion Draft on Tuesday afternoon.

“We’d like to thank Adrian and Jimmy for all of their contributions to the club over the past several years,” Sporting KC Manager and Sporting Director Peter Vermes said. “We wish them all the best in their future careers.”

Zendejas made five appearances for Sporting across all competitions from 2017-2019. The 24-year-old also played 54 USL Championship matches in four seasons with Sporting Kansas City II.

Medranda, 25, recorded five goals and eight assists in 108 competitive appearances for Sporting from 2013-2019. The Colombian’s tenure with the club was highlighted by a 2013 MLS Cup title and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup titles in 2015 and 2017. Medranda becomes the 11th Sporting player to be taken in an MLS Expansion Draft.

Sporting will announce further roster moves by Thursday, including exercised and declined contract options for players heading into the 2020 MLS season.

On Friday, MLS Communications will release the list of players eligible for Free Agency and the End-of-Year Waivers process. MLS Free Agency will begin Monday, while the End-of-Year Waivers process will take place at 2 p.m. CT on Monday.

Following the End-of-Year Waivers process, the MLS Re-Entry process will take place in two phases: Re-Entry Draft Stage 1 on Nov. 26 and Re-Entry Draft Stage 2 on Dec. 3.

To view the full 2019 postseason roster mechanism calendar, click here. For a list of Sporting’s offseason roster moves, visit SportingKC.com/tracker.

