K-State Pulls Away for 62-51 Win Over UAPB

Kansas State moved to 4-0 on the season with a 62-51 victory over Arkansas – Pine Bluff on Tuesday evening at Bramlage Coliseum.

The opening 20 minutes featured runs by both teams. K-State took advantage of some early UAPB turnovers and used an early 11-0 run to briefly gain control in the contest. Xavier Sneed helped set the tone with a pair of makes from long range, and the Cats held the visitors scoreless for over six minutes.

The visiting Golden Lions responded with a 12-0 run of their own, however, as the Cats went cold from the field. Missed opportunities at the foul line proved costly, as K-State went just 3-of-10 from the charity stripe in the opening 20 minutes. The teams were tied at 27 at the break.

K-State methodically pulled away in the second half. The Cats held UAPB to just 38.5 percent shooting from the floor, including 0-of-7 from long range in the final 20 minutes. Points off turnovers and fast break points were keys for K-State. The Cats finished with 20 points off UAPB turnovers and a 15-5 advantage in fast break points.

Sneed finished with a team-high 21 points to go with six rebounds, while shooting 5-of-10 from deep. Cartier Diarra had a career-high eight assists. Marquell Carter had a game-best 22 points (10-of-17 shooting) while grabbing nine rebounds for the Golden Lions.

