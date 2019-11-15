Kansas High School Football Playoff Scoreboard – 11/15/19

CLASS 3A PLAYOFFS
Andale 42, Beloit 0
Cheney 38, Scott City 7
Perry-Lecompton 30, Prairie View 6
Topeka Hayden 14, Frontenac 6
GAMES NOV. 22ND
Topeka Hayden at Perry-Lecompton
Cheney at Andale
CLASS 2A PLAYOFFS
Hoisington 48, Garden Plain 22
Nemaha Central 44, Humboldt 28
Norton 34, Conway Springs 32
Riley County 14, Silver Lake 7
GAMES NOV. 22ND
Riley County at Nemaha Central
Hoisington at Norton
CLASS 1A PLAYOFFS
Centralia 22, Olpe 20
Jackson Heights 42, St. Mary’s Colgan 10
Plainville 53, Inman 26
Smith Center 21, Sedgwick 10
GAMES NOV. 22ND
Jackson Heights at Centralia
Plainville at Smith Center
8-MAN DIVISION I PLAYOFFS
Canton-Galva 42, South Central 16
Leoti-Wichita County 74, Little River 38
Madison 60, Caldwell 14
St. Francis 50, Hodgeman County 0
GAMES NOV. 22ND
Canton-Galva at Madison
Leoti-Wichita County at St. Francis
8-MAN DIVISION II PLAYOFFS
Axtell 76, Centre-Lost Springs 26
Hanover 62, St. Paul 30
Hutchinson Central Christian 64, Thunder Ridge 60
Osborne 28, South Barber 20
GAMES NOV. 22ND
Axtell at Hanover (on FM 95.5 KNDY)
Hutchinson Central Christian at Osborne