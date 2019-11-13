K-State Uses Big Second Half to Pull Away from Monmouth, 73-54

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

K-State used a 23-5 run to open the second half and pulled away for a 73-54 win over Monmouth on Wednesday evening. Senior forward Xavier Sneed led all Wildcats with 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting.

After a slow start in the opening 20 minutes, the Wildcats hit 18-of-28 from the field (64.3 percent) in the second half while limiting Monmouth to 26.9 percent shooting in the final 20 minutes. Defensively, K-State forced the visiting Hawks into 25 turnovers and tied for third in program history with 17 steals. It was the second straight game of 25 forced turnovers for the Wildcats.

Makol Mawien had 11 points and a team-best nine boards. Cartier Diarra chipped in with eight points to go with career-bests of seven assists and four steals. Sneed also matched a career best with five steals in the win.

Ray Salnave scored a game-high 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting for Monmouth.