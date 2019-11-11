Hanover Man Killed In Jefferson County Accident

A Hanover man, Cody W. Craig was killed early Sunday in a single vehicle accident two miles northwest of Fairbury, in Jefferson county.

Both occupants of the vehicle were ejected, when the car left the roadway and overturned several times on River Road, just south of 714 Avenue. Craig was pronounced dead at the Fairbury hospital, and a second occupant was transported to a Lincoln hospital. The accident remains under investigation, but it is believed that alcohol may have been a factor, and seat belts were not in use. No further information is available at this time.