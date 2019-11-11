Chiefs Fall To Titans, 35-32, on Sunday Afternoon

Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Tennessee Titans, 35-32, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sunday afternoon following a Titans’ rally in the final seconds of regulation.

Trailing by five with less than 30 seconds remaining, Titans’ quarterback Ryan Tannehill found wide receiver Adam Humphries for a 23-yard touchdown to push Tennessee ahead. The Chiefs moved into field goal range on their following possession, but the 52-yard attempt was blocked as time expired.

The loss spoiled a strong outing by quarterback Patrick Mahomes in his return to action, as the reigning league MVP completed 36-of-50 passes for 446 yards and three touchdowns in his first start since Week 7.

Mahomes had Kansas City on the board early, flipping a shovel pass to tight end Travis Kelce for a 3-yard score on the Chiefs’ opening possession.

It was part of a quick, 10-point start for Kansas City through the first quarter of action, but the Titans responded with 13 unanswered points of their own to claim the lead as linebacker Rashaan Evans scooped up a fumble and returned it 53 yards for a go-ahead touchdown.

The Chiefs tied things up a bit later when kicker Harrison Butker connected on a 41-yard field goal, setting up a wild, back-and-forth second half.

Kansas City was back in front midway through the third quarter, as Mahomes found wide receiver Tyreek Hill for an 11-yard touchdown. It was part of a huge day for Hill, who finished the game with a career-high 11 catches for 157 yards and a score.

The performance helped Hill pass Dwayne Bowe for the most receiving yards in franchise history through the first four seasons of a career.

Tennessee re-took the lead on their ensuring drive, however, when tailback Derrick Henry broke free for a 68-yard touchdown, but the Chiefs quickly jumped back in front when Butker nailed a 43-yard field goal near the end of the third quarter.

Kansas City extended their advantage a drive later, as Mahomes – facing a third-and-long – eluded would-be tacklers and leapt in the air while firing a dart to wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who turned on the burners for an electric, 63-yard touchdown.

The Titans then answered with a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive of their own to narrow the deficit, as Henry tallied his second score of the day, before Butker connected on a 39-yard field goal to put the Chiefs up five with just over three minutes left.

Tennessee turned the ball over on downs on their ensuing possession, but the Titans’ offense re-took the field when the Chiefs weren’t able to complete a field goal attempt less than a minute later.

That set up the Titans’ final drive, which ultimately sealed the victory for Tennessee.

The Chiefs return to action next week with a trip to Mexico City to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.