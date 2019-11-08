Kansas High School Football Playoff Scoreboard – 11/8/19

3A PLAYOFFS

Andale 49, Clearwater 0

Beloit 28, Colby 14

Cheney 30, Wichita Collegiate 13

Frontenac 20, Galena 6

Perry-Lecompton 35, Holton 21

Prairie View 35, Columbus 0

Scott City 28, Concordia 0

Topeka Hayden 14, Jefferson West 6

11/15 Games

Beloit vs. Andale

Perry-Lecompton vs. Prairie View

Scott City vs. Cheney

Topeka Hayden vs. Frontenac

2A PLAYOFFS

Conway Springs 40, Eureka 7

Garden Plain 56, Belle Plaine 0

Hoisington 48, Lakin 7

Humboldt 60, Southeast Cherokee 14

Nemaha Central 29, Rossville 21 OT

Norton 34, Cimarron 0

Riley County 14, Southeast of Saline 8

Silver Lake 62, Riverton 21

11/15 GAMES

Hoisington vs. Garden Plain

Nemaha Central vs. Humboldt

Norton vs. Conway Springs

Riley County vs. Silver Lake

1A PLAYOFFS

Centralia 46, Northern Heights 14

Inman 43, Elkhart 13

Jackson Heights 6, Valley Heights 0 OT

Olpe 56, Uniontown 0

Plainville 53, Ell-Saline 21

Sedgwick 34, Meade 12

Smith Center 56, Republic County 14

St. Mary’s Colgan 29, Hillsboro 21

11/15 GAMES

Centralia vs. Olpe

Inman vs. Plainville

Jackson Heights vs. St. Mary’s Colgan

Sedgwick vs. Smith Center

8-MAN, D-I PLAYOFFS

Caldwell 30, Medicine Lodge 28

Canton-Galva 58, Lebo 8

Hodgeman County 62, Spearville 54

Leoti-Wichita Co. 54, Clifton-Clyde 38

Little River 44, Ness City 42

Madison 52, Maranatha Academy 6

South Central 43, Argonia-Attica 6

St. Francis 52, Hill City 0

11/15 GAMES

Canton-Galva vs. South Central

Leoti-Wichita County vs. Little River

Madison vs. Caldwell

St. Francis vs. Hodgeman County

8-MAN, D-II PLAYOFFS

Axtell 46, St. John’s/Tipton 0

Centre-Lost Springs 46, Colony-Crest 0

Hanover 36, Frankfort 32

Hutchinson Central Christian 64, Minneola 18

Osborne 40, Sylvan-Lucas Unified 6

South Barber 62, Norwich 22

St. Paul 28, Waverly 18

Thunder Ridge 64, Wheatland-Grinnell 16

11/15 GAMES

Axtell vs. Centre-Lost Springs

Hanover vs. St. Paul

Hutchinson Central Christian vs. Thunder Ridge

South Barber vs. Osborne