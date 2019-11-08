Kansas High School Football Playoff Scoreboard – 11/8/19

3A PLAYOFFS
Andale 49, Clearwater 0
Beloit 28, Colby 14
Cheney 30, Wichita Collegiate 13
Frontenac 20, Galena 6
Perry-Lecompton 35, Holton 21
Prairie View 35, Columbus 0
Scott City 28, Concordia 0
Topeka Hayden 14, Jefferson West 6
11/15 Games
Beloit vs. Andale
Perry-Lecompton vs. Prairie View
Scott City vs. Cheney
Topeka Hayden vs. Frontenac
2A PLAYOFFS
Conway Springs 40, Eureka 7
Garden Plain 56, Belle Plaine 0
Hoisington 48, Lakin 7
Humboldt 60, Southeast Cherokee 14
Nemaha Central 29, Rossville 21 OT
Norton 34, Cimarron 0
Riley County 14, Southeast of Saline 8
Silver Lake 62, Riverton 21
11/15 GAMES
Hoisington vs. Garden Plain
Nemaha Central vs. Humboldt
Norton vs. Conway Springs
Riley County vs. Silver Lake
1A PLAYOFFS
Centralia 46, Northern Heights 14
Inman 43, Elkhart 13
Jackson Heights 6, Valley Heights 0 OT
Olpe 56, Uniontown 0
Plainville 53, Ell-Saline 21
Sedgwick 34, Meade 12
Smith Center 56, Republic County 14
St. Mary’s Colgan 29, Hillsboro 21
11/15 GAMES
Centralia vs. Olpe
Inman vs. Plainville
Jackson Heights vs. St. Mary’s Colgan
Sedgwick vs. Smith Center
8-MAN, D-I PLAYOFFS
Caldwell 30, Medicine Lodge 28
Canton-Galva 58, Lebo 8
Hodgeman County 62, Spearville 54
Leoti-Wichita Co. 54, Clifton-Clyde 38
Little River 44, Ness City 42
Madison 52, Maranatha Academy 6
South Central 43, Argonia-Attica 6
St. Francis 52, Hill City 0
11/15 GAMES
Canton-Galva vs. South Central
Leoti-Wichita County vs. Little River
Madison vs. Caldwell
St. Francis vs. Hodgeman County
8-MAN, D-II PLAYOFFS
Axtell 46, St. John’s/Tipton 0
Centre-Lost Springs 46, Colony-Crest 0
Hanover 36, Frankfort 32
Hutchinson Central Christian 64, Minneola 18
Osborne 40, Sylvan-Lucas Unified 6
South Barber 62, Norwich 22
St. Paul 28, Waverly 18
Thunder Ridge 64, Wheatland-Grinnell 16
11/15 GAMES
Axtell vs. Centre-Lost Springs
Hanover vs. St. Paul
Hutchinson Central Christian vs. Thunder Ridge
South Barber vs. Osborne