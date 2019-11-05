Marshall & Washington County Unofficial Election Results – 11/5/19

A half-percent countywide sales tax for Marshall County to fund operations at Community Memorial Healthcare passed, with 53% of the votes Tuesday. 1,403 voted yes, with 1,267 no on the five-year measure.

Jason Barnes moves from city council to the Mayors chair, unseating incumbent Carla Grund. In a three-way race, Barnes netted 52% of ballots, with 546, Grund tallied 31% with 322, and former mayor Bill Phillipi carried 18%, with 192 votes. Jason Barnes wins the race for Marysville Mayor.

Former city councilman Keith Beikman unseats Darlene Boss in the only contested Marysville City Council race. Beikman with 65%, on 171 ballots, Boss with 35% on 90 votes.

Doug Whitesell and Mike Minihan take the two seats for Blue Rapids City Council, eliminating Jon Brake. Whitesell got 40% of ballots, with 153, Minihan 38% with 147, and Brake 22% on 87 votes.

For Marysville USD 364 School Board, in contested races Brenda Arntt defeats Cathy Ray with 53%, Arntt gets 846 Ray 724 votes. Melissa Borgerding defeats Susan Pacha with 53%, Borgerding with 854 to Pacha with 756, and Michelle Reinhart takes Chris Ridy with 79% of the votes, Reinhart gets 1,230 votes, and Ridy 322.

In Washington County, there were just three contested school board positions. All ballots have been counted, except for a number of write ins. For USD 108, Position 7 Jill Hoover with 61% of the vote leads Stephanie Kern, Hoover with 263, Kern 168. USD 223 Position 4 Toby Bruna receives 56% of the votes, leading Nick Garber, Bruna with 44, and Garber 34. Bruna nets 2 additional votes in Marshall County, with none for Garber. For USD 223 Position 7, Janell Wohler with 56% of the votes leads Mel Beikmann, Wohler receives 454, and Beikmann 278 votes. Again, these races are pending the write in ballots cast in Tuesday’s election.