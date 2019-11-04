Norton Public Library News

NPL News for the week of October 4th:

Lego Club for Kids on Monday, October 4th, 4:00-5:00 p.m. Come to the Library to see the Lego Creations on display.

“Mother Goose Moments,” an interactive story-time for babies through age 2, will be held at the Library Tuesday, October 5th , 10:30 a.m. Bring your little ones for musical games, stories, and snacks.

Chess Club for Kids will held on Tuesday, October 5th, 4:00-5:00 p.m. Jamison Otter will be the instructor.

Art Club for Kids will be held at the Library on Wednesday, October 6th, 4:00-5:00 p.m. Come see our budding artists’ creations on display in our Art Club Gallery!

Preschool Storytime will be held at the Library on Thursday, October 7th, 10:30 a.m. Library staff will be sharing stories, songs, games and a craft. Come join the fun!

Coming Soon:

Bear Figurine Display is presented by Janet Mathes and is open for silent auction bids. Please stop into the Library for inquiries. All proceeds will go toward purchasing children’s books.

Annual PJ Night will be held in the Library’s Community Room on Tuesday, November 12th, 6:30p.m. Bring your preschooler through 2nd graders to the Library in their pajamas; along with their favorite stuffed friend to enjoy snacks and bedtime stories.

It’s All About The Books Book Club will be held at the Library’s Genealogy Room on Tuesday, November 12th, 6:30 p.m. The book that will be discussed is Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng. All adults are welcome!