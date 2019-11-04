Norton City Council Agenda Nov 6

A G E N D A
November 6, 2019 — 5:30 p.m.
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Approve October 16, 2019 City Council meeting minutes
Building/Demolition Permits:
James Antrim – $25,000 – Construct new single-family dwelling at 615 E. Main
Wayne Davis – $ 500 – Construct accessory building at 611 N. State Street
Rick Crowder – $ 2,000 – Construct front porch at 810 N. Second Street
Jon Wyatt – $ 1,100 – Construct carport at 316 Taft
Methodist Church – $ 3,000 – Construct accessory building at 805 W. Wilberforce (amend permit #060420)
Mary Harvey – $ 500 – Move existing accessory building at 1026 Churchill Drive
Bob & Deb Kaus – $ 0 – Demolition of accessory building at 509 N. Norton
Doris Winteroth – $ 8,000 – Re-roofing at 1109 Eisenhower
Jeff Armbrister – $10,731 – Re-roofing at 506 E. Woodsfield
Shawn Kachel – $ 5,000 – Re-roofing at 218 N. First
Visitors:
Rick Ensz – Discuss possible Refunding of Bonds
= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =
OLD BUSINESS: —
Charter Ordinance regarding the start date of a regular term of office for a city officer
NEW BUSINESS:
Mayor Miller – Appointment to fill vacancy on Library Board
Karen Griffiths – Report on meeting to discuss Norton Revolving Loan Funds
– Report on meeting to discuss Rescue Services Agreement with Norton County
Gerry Cullumber – Report on USDA grant
– Report on Halloween activity
James Moreau – Update on Status of CCLIP Project
– Discuss proposed contract extension with Prairie Land Electric / Sunflower
Jerry Jones – Parks Committee Meeting Report
ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council
COURT REPORT – 2nd Meeting of each month
PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #21
UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS:
|
November 5
|
General Election
|
November 6
|
City Council Meeting
|
5:30 p.m.
|
November 11
|
Veteran’s Day Holiday
|
Closed
|
November 20
|
City Council Meeting
|
5:30 p.m.
|
November 25
|
Planning Commission Meeting
|
5:30 p.m.
|
November 28-29
|
Thanksgiving Holiday
|
Closed