Norton City Council Agenda Nov 6

A G E N D A

November 6, 2019 — 5:30 p.m.

Please turn cell phone to silent/off prior to meeting.

Roll Call

Flag Salute

Approve October 16, 2019 City Council meeting minutes

Building/Demolition Permits:

James Antrim – $25,000 – Construct new single-family dwelling at 615 E. Main

Wayne Davis – $ 500 – Construct accessory building at 611 N. State Street

Rick Crowder – $ 2,000 – Construct front porch at 810 N. Second Street

Jon Wyatt – $ 1,100 – Construct carport at 316 Taft

Methodist Church – $ 3,000 – Construct accessory building at 805 W. Wilberforce (amend permit #060420)

Mary Harvey – $ 500 – Move existing accessory building at 1026 Churchill Drive

Bob & Deb Kaus – $ 0 – Demolition of accessory building at 509 N. Norton

Doris Winteroth – $ 8,000 – Re-roofing at 1109 Eisenhower

Jeff Armbrister – $10,731 – Re-roofing at 506 E. Woodsfield

Shawn Kachel – $ 5,000 – Re-roofing at 218 N. First

Visitors :

Rick Ensz – Discuss possible Refunding of Bonds

= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =

OLD BUSINESS: —

Charter Ordinance regarding the start date of a regular term of office for a city officer

NEW BUSINESS:

Mayor Miller – Appointment to fill vacancy on Library Board

Karen Griffiths – Report on meeting to discuss Norton Revolving Loan Funds

– Report on meeting to discuss Rescue Services Agreement with Norton County

Gerry Cullumber – Report on USDA grant

– Report on Halloween activity

James Moreau – Update on Status of CCLIP Project

– Discuss proposed contract extension with Prairie Land Electric / Sunflower

Gerald Jones –

Donna Foley –

Ron Briery –

Jerry Jones – Parks Committee Meeting Report

Dennis Gilhousen –

Robert Bowman –

Darla Ellis –

ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council

COURT REPORT – 2nd Meeting of each month

PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #21

UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS: