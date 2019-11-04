MDC Connecting Western Kansas Businesses

HAYS, Kan. – In an effort to connect western Kansas businesses, the Management Development Center at Fort Hays State University is hosting four meet-and-greet events in October and November.

The MDC, funded in part by the Dane G. Hansen Foundation, Logan, is taking its training professionals on the road to various communities in western Kansas for a series of meet and greet events. They are designed to promote local economic prosperity, connect Dane G. Hansen territories and showcase the various training opportunities the MDC has to offer.

The MDC’s mission is to help businesses develop employees and businesses in western Kansas, particularly in the 26-county Dane G. Hansen service area.

“It’s our goal to help businesses and communities prosper,” said Sabrina William, MDC director.

“One great way to do that is by training employees and helping businesses keep up on industry trends,” she said. “We love traveling to various communities with our trainers. These four meet-and-greet events are our way of introducing ourselves and connecting with businesses across western Kansas.”

The events were created, in partnership with FHSU’s tourism and hospitality events class, as come-and-go social events with opportunities to meet university faculty and business professionals who can help small businesses with affordable training.

A variety of FHSU trainers will be available, including experts in Microsoft Excel, customer service, supervisory skills, and marketing.

A meet-and-greet is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, in Atwood at MOJO Espresso & Bistro, 113 S. Fourth St.

In Hoxie, the event will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at The Elephant Bistro & Bar, 732 Main St.

The Hays event will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at The Venue, 2704 Vine.

The first MDC meet-and-greet was in Russell on Oct. 29.

For other information, contact Sabrina William, 785-628-4124.