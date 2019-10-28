KNDY Sets Postseason Sports Coverage Schedule For This Week

Valley Heights Lady Mustangs advance to the 2A State Volleyball Tournament in Dodge City, beginning pool play Friday, with matches at 3:30 vs Smith Center, 5:30 with Garden Plain, and 8:30 facing St. Mary’s Colgan. Valley Heights went in the number one seed in Saturday’s sub state at Brookville, and advanced past Ell-Saline, Ellsworth, and Bennington in straight sets, winning the championship 25-16, 25-20.

KNDY will have live continuing coverage of the Valley Heights volleyball matches Friday and Saturday on FM 95.5, as well as online and our mobile app.

Rural Vista and Clifton-Clyde come out winners in the 1A sub state at Centralia, as top seed Rural Vista dispatched Valley Falls, and Frankfort to win. Frankfort with a first-round win over Lincoln, fell to Rural Vista three games 25-21, 15-25, and 25-15, ending the lady wildcat season. Second seed Centralia advanced past Burlingame but fell to third seed Clifton-Clyde in the finals 25-19, 25-16.

Marysville Lady Bulldog season ended Saturday with a first-round sub state loss at Nemaha Central to Concordia 25-19, 25-22.

Week nine football pairings for this week’s district play are announced, with eight-man games Thursday, and all other classes Friday. One exception has Valley Heights hosting Jefferson County North Thursday, kickoff at 6 to avoid conflict with state volleyball. Frankfort kicks off at Rock Hills, Hanover hosts Pike Valley, Washington County travels to St. Francis, and Diller-Odell is at Falls City Sacred Heart Thursday at 6, and Southern entertains Tri-County Thursday at 7. Friday night, Marysville is home to Jefferson West, and Centralia is at home to Troy, both kickoff at 7.

KNDY coverage Thursday night features Frankfort at Rock Hills live on FM 95.5 at 6, and Friday Marysville hosting Jefferson West at 7 on AM 1570/FM 94.1. All games on air, online, and on our mobile app.