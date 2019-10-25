Kansas is Reading to Preschoolers

TOPEKA — The State Library’s one-book/one-state reading initiative, Kansas Reads to Preschoolers, highlights the importance of reading to children with a goal that every Kansas child from birth to age five is read to during the week of November 10-16.

One age-appropriate book is selected for storytime in libraries, preschools, childcare centers and homes throughout Kansas. I Like Myself!, by Karen Beaumont, is the chosen title for the 15th annual selection. Kansas librarians have pooled together learning resources and tools that will be shared throughout the state during the entire month of November.

“Local libraries play a big role in early childhood learning. As Kansas Reads to Preschoolers continues to grow each year, our hope is that more children will discover the joy of reading,” said State Librarian Eric Norris.

Copies of the children’s book, I Like Myself!, have been made available to public libraries throughout Kansas and librarians are preparing to read to Kansas preschoolers during Kansas Reads to Preschoolers Week. Some libraries may have events throughout the month of November.

The State Library of Kansas is committed to increasing reading readiness and on-grade reading while promoting reading, literacy and libraries. For storytime ideas, activities and more information on this year’s Kansas Reads to Preschoolers week, visit https://kslib.info/prek and https://kslib.info/prek/promo.